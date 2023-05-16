UAE: Respond.io, a leading messaging platform that powers the future of business communications, has become a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP). The platform is now equipped to support and assist enterprises in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in effectively managing WhatsApp conversations with their customers and driving business growth.

This recognition places the company in an exclusive category as a WhatsApp BSP globally, highlighting its commitment to offering the most cutting-edge messaging solutions that enhance customer communication and relationships.

Following this, businesses using respond.io can now seamlessly integrate with the WhatsApp Business Platform directly from Meta’s cloud servers for faster updates and better message delivery times. With direct access to Meta’s support team, respond.io will also be able to better facilitate customer requests such as WhatsApp Business verification.

As an omnichannel customer conversation management software, respond.io enables multiuser access to the WhatsApp Business Platform, making it possible to receive and respond to multiple customer messages from a single WhatsApp number. It adds value by providing businesses with a comprehensive set of tools, including an advanced automation builder and detailed analytics on team and agent performance. In addition, respond.io supports seamless integration with custom messaging channels and over 5,000 applications like CRMs and e-commerce platforms, such as Hubspot, Salesforce, Shopify, and Magento.

With respond.io becoming a WhatsApp BSP, companies will also be able to manage their WhatsApp business accounts and conversations on respond.io. This entails managing their WhatsApp business profile, creating and approving messaging templates, as well as viewing and paying for their WhatsApp conversation charges, all through a single interface.

Respond.io enables businesses to comply with WhatsApp's policies and regulations, such as obtaining customer consent to receive messages from a business. By offering multiple chat entry points, such as ads that click to WhatsApp, QR codes and chat links, as well as obtaining opt-ins as part of an automated conversation with customers, respond.io removes the friction in customer communication.

Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io, said: “As a WhatsApp BSP, we are committed to offering clients a seamless messaging experience over WhatsApp. Our comprehensive messaging solutions cater to key GCC industries, such as e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, and hospitality, and we intend to innovate further to help businesses drive growth, brand loyalty, and revenue. Respond.io looks forward to serving the rapidly growing GCC market and unlocking the full potential of instant messaging for businesses in the region.”

In the GCC and Middle East, new businesses are quickly emerging across a variety of industries. As instant messaging usage has increased, businesses have turned to WhatsApp as their main means of customer communication. Given the sheer amount of WhatsApp users in the region, having a strong presence on this platform has become imperative.

Respond.io has contributed to the success stories of numerous GCC businesses, including Etisalat, Dalilk Academy, and Abjadiyat. It has also empowered organisations like Colour My Plate, a Dubai-based meal subscription service, and 800 Storage, a storage and warehousing company to boost their WhatsApp conversion rates by up to 40 per cent.

The platform’s new status as a WhatsApp BSP equips respond.io to help businesses improve the efficiency of their messaging operations, as well as boost customer satisfaction and retention for steady business growth. Interested clients can try the messaging software for free and get a WhatsApp Business Platform account in minutes.

About respond.io

Respond.io is a customer conversation management software that enables companies to respond to messages from any channel from one centralized dashboard by teams of all sizes, thus making communication with customers easier, faster, and more satisfactory.

Over 10,000 companies from 86 countries, including Klook, Decathlon, British Airways, Yoho, Roche and ShareChat use respond.io. The platform processes 120 million messages per month, beating three of its main competitors combined.

In 2022, respond.io raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia with participation from AltaIR Capital, Smart Partnership Capital, Sterling Oak Group and Calendula Ventures. The company is headquartered in Malaysia.