Boosting inbound and outbound cruise travel in Dubai and across the Gulf

With certified Halal, Indian vegetarian and international dining offerings

Dubai, UAE – At Resorts World Cruises’ first press conference in Dubai with the support of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the cruise line announced the debut of Resorts World One in the Gulf in the Middle East. Starting 1 November 2024, the Resorts World One will homeport in Dubai via DP World’s Mina Port Rashid to offer three weekly departures. These include the 2 Night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise (Friday departures); the 3 Night Oman (Khasab-Muscat) Cruise (Sunday departures); and the 2 Night Doha Cruise (Wednesday departures). For a longer cruise vacation, passengers can combine any of the itineraries to make a 4, 5 or 7 Night Cruise.

As ‘The Cruise Line that knows Asia Best’, Resorts World Cruises is able to apply decades of affiliated international experiences and in depth expertise to cater to the needs and subtle nuances of the Gulf markets. Muslim guests will be delighted to know that the Resorts World One will receive the official OIC/SMIIC* Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise Ship certification upon commencing her sailing from Dubai. Muslim guests can cruise with peace of mind to enjoy certified Halal cuisines throughout the ship, as all meats are being sourced from UAE Halal suppliers. Other Halal-Friendly onboard offerings are also accessible, including same gender services for selected facilities and venues. In addition, certified vegetarian and Jain cuisine are also available. Onboard public announcements will be made in English and Arabic languages for the convenience of the onboard guests. Shisha will also be available onboard.

“These are exciting times for Resorts World Cruises, as we inch closer to the start of our first sailing from Dubai to the Gulf with the Resorts World One on 1 November. The response from the Gulf and from various markets in Asia, including from our travel partners have been very encouraging and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard soon”, said Mr. Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises. “Our deployment in the Gulf will unlock new opportunities for Dubai and the Gulf as a premiere cruise region. We look forward to this journey together, as we boost inbound and outbound travel for the cruise tourism sector,” he added.

Saud Mohammed Saeed Hareb, Cruise Tourism & Yachting Lead, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership and with the continuous support of our partners, cruise tourism continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s tourism industry, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. This strategic partnership with Resorts World Cruises is a testament to our commitment to bring increasingly diverse cruise experiences to our city, underlining Dubai’s position as the cruise hub of the region. We appreciate the efforts of the cruise line in fully assessing the needs of the market and offering a comprehensive world-class holiday to travellers from the region and around the world. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard Resorts World One and providing them the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable experience, particularly in Dubai itself where they will begin and end their cruise journeys and be able to take advantage of the wide range of offerings across the city.”

Resorts World Cruises will introduce its brand of renowned Asian hospitality to the Gulf, providing international cruising lifestyle experiences, with adaptation for the regional markets being served. The commencement of Resorts World One on 1 November also coincides with Diwali, one of India and Asia’s major festivals, which will also attract a wider expat demographic in the region and the inbound Fly-Cruise segment to Dubai.

Aboard the Resorts World One, prepare to be amazed by a series of specially curated performances and unexpected entertainment, inspired by the Gulf and across Asia. With the first departure coinciding with the Diwali festive celebrations, guests from the Gulf and across Asia will get to personally experience the Festival of Light on the Resorts World One, as the ship will be colourfully decorated and brightly lit with exciting Diwali inspired activities, entertainment, “Gujarat food festival”, sweets and desserts during the entire week of celebration.

Catch the onboard day to night parties for the best time of your life, starting with the high energy ‘Dazzling Departure Party’ packed with music and entertainers. Enjoy the captivating ‘Twilight Soirée’ – featuring a mesmerizing dinner show party that will elevate your senses; or experience the magical Arabian culture, tradition, music and colours with the ‘Enchanting Arabian Nights Party’ or the ‘Sand & Oasis Party’ under the starry nights. Continue to dance the night away to your favourite tunes at the ‘Bollywood Party’ and for more amazing experiences, don’t miss the bubble-licious ‘Foam Party’; water-splashing ‘Rain Party’; ‘Family Pyjama Party under the Stars’ and more.

Also, don’t miss the spellbinding stage production shows with breathtaking choreography and awe-inspiring visuals with the ship’s very own ‘Trustfall’, ‘Rhythm & Balance’, ‘Love Matters’ performances and more. Guests of all ages can also take part in a wide array of activities from various Dance Classes, including Belly Dancing, Ballroom, Japanese, Flamenco etc.; as well as Kids, Teen and Family Karaoke, Outdoor Inflatable Games, Little Dreamers edutainment programs and more.

All these and more, while sailing to some of the best and exotic destinations in the Gulf. Over the weekend, explore the famous Sir Bani Yas Island known for its beautiful beaches and wildlife park with over 17,000 animals. Alternatively discover Oman’s gem cities, Muscat and Khasab, from its stunning mountain landscape to sandy beaches and beautiful lagoons; and centuries of rich historical wonders and architectures. Passengers can also choose to cruise to Doha, Qatar, a melting pot of cultures and nationalities where old meets new with adventurous activities from dune bashing to camel races and more.

“The Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism with their key partners is playing a significant role in preparations to ensure a genuine experience and hospitality for Resorts World Cruises in Khasab and Sultan Qaboos Ports from November 2024 to April 2025. This endeavour holds immense significance for Oman in their respective plans to operate 11 ports in the future,” said Mr. Khalid Al Azri, Director of Tourism Trends Department, Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman.

“We are excited to welcome Resort World Cruises to Doha for the first time. Renowned for its international experiences and expertise to cater to the needs of its passengers, we are eagerly waiting for her debut across the region. Qatar Tourism’s Cruise Season 2024-2025 is expected to be the largest yet, as the season will see many maiden cruises as well as returning cruise ships gracing ‘The Terminal’. We will be updating visitors with all the new offerings soon,” said Maryam Saoud, Head of Tourism Product Support Section at Qatar Tourism

For the ultimate luxury experience at sea, discover The Palace, a luxury ship-within-a ship’ all-suite enclave with private amenities and access to exclusive restaurants, including 24-hour butler service.

With the upcoming deployment, Resorts World Cruises is also excited to announce its new partnership with DP World, a leading maritime gateway and hub for the region. This collaboration will focus on homeporting Resorts World Cruises fleet at Port Rashid.

For more information or bookings, please visit www.rwcruises.com or email to enquire@rwcruises.com or contact your local travel agents.

*Organisation of Islamic Cooperation / The Standards and Metrology Institute

About Resorts World Cruises

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of the Resorts World global brand, which operates more than 30 properties worldwide in Asia, Europe, North America and Africa, with annual visitation of about 40 million.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in the Asian cruise industry, Resorts World Cruises made its homeport debut in Singapore in June 2022 with the flagship, Genting Dream. Within less than a year, Resorts World One joined the fleet to homeport in Hong Kong. Resorts World Cruises further expanded its homeport footprint to Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung and Keelung (Taipei), Jakarta and soon to Dubai in November 2024. To date Resorts World Cruises had sailed to over 30 destinations across Southeast and East Asia, covering Okinawa and Kyushu in Japan; and soon to the Gulf region of the Middle East, including to Doha in Qatar; and Muscat and Khasab in Oman.

As an international cruise line that is proudly homegrown in Asia, Resorts World Cruises redefines cruising, providing world-renowned Asian hospitality, complemented with personalized, unique, luxurious and diverse international experiences. It offers authentic Asian and international cuisines (inclusive certified Halal and vegetarian) and world class extraordinary performances. At the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, The Palace, a luxury ship-within-a-ship private all-suite enclave offers exclusive amenities, including its own 24-hour butler service.

At the heart of it all, “Resorts World Cruises Knows Asia Best!”

For media enquiries, please contact

Mr. Abhishek Sengupta Ms. Sudhashree Dash

Email : abhishek@memc.co sudha@memc.co

Published by:

Resorts World Cruises’ Corporate Communications

Web: www.rwcruises.com