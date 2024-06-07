Dubai, UAE: Resorts World Cruises recently launched its luxury cruise line in the Middle East and appointed Rayna Tours as their PSA (Preferred Sales Agent). Established in 2006, Rayna Tours, UAE’s leading destination management company, ventured into cruise holidays in recent years, partnering with some of the most reputed cruise lines in the world, including Resorts World Cruises.

Resorts World Cruises, with its rich Asian heritage, is one of the most popular cruise lines in Asia. Last month, it announced its new cruise line that would depart from Dubai and sail the Arabian Gulf waters. The cruise will begin in October 2024 and will run for six months until April 2025. The itineraries will cover key Middle Eastern locations, including Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, and Khasab. Emphasizing the region's culture, the cruise is Halal- friendly with no pork onboard and features both English and Arabic-speaking staff.

Resorts World Cruises has a network of preferred sales agents who act as an extension of their brand. “When we had to find an agency in the Middle East or GCC, we believed that there could not be anyone better than Rayna Tours,” stated Naresh Rawal, VP Sales and Marketing at Resorts World Cruises.

Rayna Tours is trusted not only because of its success as a cruising agent but also for its ability to curate and customize comprehensive holiday packages, including cruise holidays. Equipped to fulfill all kinds of travel requirements, Rayna Tours offers services such as visa processing, flight and hotel bookings, tour arrangements, and more. They also manage local ground operations, including airport transfers, local transportation (with and without a driver), full-day and half-day excursions, restaurant reservations, entrance tickets to tourist attractions, and other on-demand services.

“We at Rayna Tours can plan, organize, and customize all your diverse travel plans. For instance, if you are from India and want to go on a cruise in Dubai, we can take care of all the arrangements like flight tickets to and from Dubai, UAE visa application, Dubai hotel reservation, airport transfers, cruise booking, excursions at the ports, tour packages in Dubai, entry tickets to special events, shows, or tourist attractions, and personal local guide,” said Sandra Dmello, Business Head - Cruises, Rayna Tours.

“We are honored to be appointed as the Preferred Sales Agent for Resorts World Cruises in the Middle East. In a short span of time, we have made significant progress in the cruise industry, expanding our horizons in the cruise fleet,” said Senthil Velan, CEO, Rayna Tours. “Our unique ability to combine ground logistics, hotel booking capacities, and cruise packages allows us to offer end-to-end travel solutions. We are committed to providing the best experiences and are excited to roll out comprehensive MICE packages to our partners.”

As Resorts World One is set to deploy its prestigious luxury cruise in the Arabian Gulf, they have placed their trust in Rayna Tours to attract customers from the Gulf region and boost their sales.

For more information or to book your cruise holiday with Rayna Tours, please email cruises@raynatours.com. Alternatively, call 042087277. We are also available on WhatsApp at +971503385341.

For any media related inquiries, please contact Sharon Saldanha at sharon@raynatours.com

-Ends-