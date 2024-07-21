Johannesburg, South Africa — The 2nd Annual Residential Investment & Development (Reside) Awards, which recognise excellence and innovation in the residential property sector, have announced their winners for 2024.

Launched in 2023, these awards are the first of their kind in South Africa, acknowledging and celebrating excellence across the entire residential value chain. The gala ceremony, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 18 July 2024, saw an impressive increase in entry categories from five in 2023 to thirteen this year, all keenly contested, ensuring a comprehensive representation of key players in the development and investment space.

Adding their valuable support and encouragement of excellence in the residential sector, Communicare, PSHA, NASHO, SAMRRA and Trellidor all sponsored award categories.

A panel of twenty industry judges, made up of leaders and innovators dedicated to advancing South Africa’s residential sector, adjudicated the entries based on strict criteria and scoring.

Neale Petersen, Awards Chair and Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Real Estate Investor (REI), comments, “We can be tremendously proud of the residential real estate sector’s many outstanding achievements this year. The calibre of entries was excellent, and the rise in entry categories shows how important these awards are. By recognising these remarkable achievements and spotlighting excellence, the Reside Awards continue to drive industry standards forward in the residential development and investment sectors.”

The awards are a key component of the annual Reside Summit which, now in its second year, is South Africa’s first and only dedicated residential property development and investment conference to be held annually.

Debbie Tagg, Chair of the Reside Summit, emphasises the broader impact of the awards, “The Reside Awards showcase industry best practices, inspiring others and elevating the reputation of professionals and organisations who excel within the sector. Our Reside Summit theme this year was ‘Transforming Spaces, Enriching Lives’, and the award winners embody this in every way. They are a part of the crucial change in South Africa’s residential property landscape, and we are delighted to honour them.”

Award Winners:

Affordable Housing Development of the Year 2024: Illovo Country Estate - Alley Roads

Award sponsor: Trellidor

This development was celebrated for its affordability, innovative building technologies, and energy-efficient features, providing accessible housing at competitive rental prices.

Social Housing Development of the Year 2024: Anchorage - Urban Status Rentals

Award sponsor: National Association of Social Housing Organisations (NASHO)

Urban Status Rentals was recognised for its inclusive approach, offering low rental costs and community-enhancing amenities, supporting diverse income groups and vulnerable populations.

Student Accommodation of the Year 2024: Units on Cape Station - Eris Property Group for and on behalf of investors South African Student Accommodation Impact Investments (SASAII) and Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA)

Award sponsor: Private Student Housing Association (PSHA)

Units on Cape Station excelled with its fantastic location, innovative tech integration, and cost-saving features, providing exceptional accommodation for students.

Multifamily Residential Development of the Year 2024: Indawo Lifestyle Apartments – Houss, Century Property Development

Award sponsor: South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (SAMRRA)

Indawo was recognised for its stunning fittings, continuous operation with backup power, and comprehensive lifestyle facilities, making it a standout in its category.

Residential Development of the Year 2024: Conradie Park - dhk Architects /Jakupa Architects/ Urban Designers

Conradie Park was praised for its excellent design and green building practices. It features smart security systems, efficient resource management, and beautiful structures that blend seamlessly into scenic surroundings.

Lifestyle Estate of the Year 2024: Crossway Farm Village - CMAI Development.

CMAI Development’s Crossway Farm Village, South Africa’s first Agrihood, was praised for its ‘Enduring Value’ philosophy and for fostering a strong sense of community, with amenities like a village centre and farm-style living, which are aligned with ESG principles.

Property Management Company of the Year 2024: Ithemba Property Management

Ithemba was recognised for its proactive approach to customer satisfaction, quality of service, and community contributions, including significant support for local initiatives.

2024 International Roger Kaufman Award for Societal Impact: Communicare

Communicare become the first company in Africa to be awarded this global honour, which was showcased at the Reside Awards. This recognition is for exceptional achievement within the global community, and Communicare received it for ongoing commitment to providing housing and building flourishing communities, driving positive social change.

Retirement Village Development of the Year 2024: The Retreat - Craft Homes

The Retreat was celebrated for its age-friendly design, including elevators, ramp-assisted features, and a fully operational frail care centre, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Residential Estate Agency of the Year 2024: eXp Realty

The agency was praised for quick national expansion and for using innovative technology in marketing and operations.

PropTech Innovator of the Year 2024: Lisa

Lisa’s platform has reshaped the market with innovative solutions in commercial real estate leasing, demonstrating significant market impact and user experience.

Contributor of the Year 2024 (Company): Khaya Lam (My Home) Land Reform Project

Khaya Lam was honoured for its model transforming property title ownership, enhancing personal wealth and stimulating economic growth through private sponsorship.

Contributor of the Year 2024 (Individual): Erwin Rode, Rode & Associates

Erwin Rode was recognised for his pioneering work in property economics and valuation, significantly advancing industry standards and market insights.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Paul Jackson, TUHF (Pty) Ltd

With over three decades in the property finance sector, Paul Jackson was honoured for his remarkable career, particularly being a pioneering force in inner-city and rental housing finance. Paul is a champion of sustainable development and urban revitalisation in South Africa.

