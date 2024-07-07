Mariam Alogaily achieved 40 points in the IB Diploma, securing an acceptance from Imperial College London

Dubai, UAE: Repton Dubai concludes the 2023-2024 academic year with resounding success in this year’s International Baccalaureate (IB) final assessments, achieving an impressive average score of 36 points in the IB Diploma Program (IBDP). 100% of Reptonians scored above 24 points, embodying the Outstanding rated school’s academic prowess.

Repton Dubai students have secured offers from some of the world’s top universities, including London School of Economics, Georgetown University, King’s College London, University of Sydney, Imperial College London, University of Cardiff, University College London, University of Birmingham, and University of Durham, University of Amsterdam, Boston University, University of Melbourne, University of Toronto.

Repton Dubai is particularly proud of Jamila Mohamudbucus, who scored 43 points and demonstrated exceptional dedication throughout the IBDP, earning an offer from the London School of Economics to study Politics and Economics. Additionally, Hugo Debare achieved 40 points in the IB Diploma and will be attending King’s College London to pursue a career in International Management. Mariam Alogaily achieved 40 points and will be attending Imperial College London to study Medical Biosciences and Tala Abu Zarour achieved 40 points and will be in a position to secure offers for her aspirational pathway of Medicine at the University of Sydney.

The table below highlights some of the students’ scores and their university destinations:

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton School Dubai, expressed her joy at this year’s results: “I am immensely proud of our students' achievements in this year’s IB examinations. The results reflect their hard work and dedication, but also the nurturing environment created by our talented teachers and committed parents. It is a testament to the holistic student development Repton Dubai offers in the classroom and beyond. I would like to congratulate our students for their exceptional performance and wish them continued success in the next chapter of their academic journeys.”

Repton Dubai’s enriched academic heritage is commendable, with students having previously received acceptances from esteemed institutions such as the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Stanford University, Boston University, University of Edinburgh, Columbia University, Wharton University, and more.

The 2023-2024 academic year enjoyed phenomenal achievements for Repton Dubai, as the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding ratings by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), setting a new standard in the UAE’s education landscape. Furthermore, Repton Dubai cemented its leading position in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024 as one of the top 10 in the Middle East, and among the top 5 schools in Dubai.

Student Quotes on Receiving their IBDP Results:

Jamila Mohamudbucus – 43 IB Score – Repton Dubai- "I am thrilled with my results. It has been a long and challenging two years, but the hard work and dedication have truly paid off. The exam period was intense, but with the support of my teachers, friends, and the people around me, achieving a score of 43 is incredibly satisfying. I am excited to pursue my next steps, studying Politics and Economics at London School of Economics (LSE)."

Mariam Alogaily – 40 IB Score – Repton Dubai- - "I am immensely grateful for my results. The journey required significant hard work and dedication, and I am delighted to have achieved my university goal. I am thrilled to be heading to Imperial College London to study Medical Biosciences."

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

