Repton Dubai’s A-level students accomplish stellar results with 17% of exam entries awarded A*-A grades.

Students receive acceptance offers from prestigious universities worldwide, including The University of Durham, The University of Bristol, King’s College University London, and The University of San Diego.

UAE: Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Dubai's Year 13 A-Level students have exhibited outstanding academic excellence in their 2023/2024 A-Level examinations. Remarkably, 39% of Repton Abu Dhabi students' exam entries achieved A* to A grades, while 77% secured A* to B grades. 17% of exam entries from Repton Dubai students obtained A* to A grades. Many of the grades surpassed expectations, highlighting the significant impact of both the Repton Schools’ dedicated educators.

For their outstanding performances, Repton Abu Dhabi students received acceptance offers from prestigious universities worldwide, including New York University, University of Edinburgh, University of Exeter, and University of Amsterdam. The school recognises Salma Ibrahim, who achieved two A* and one A grades and will be attending American University of Cairo to study Engineering. Another notable Reptonian, Harrison Maxwell, achieved A-Level grades which included two A*, and will be pursuing a degree in Economics and Finance at University of Exeter.

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, expressed his joy, stating, “We are incredibly proud of our A-Level cohort's outstanding achievements this year. They have set a high benchmark for future students, and I congratulate all of them for their incredible performances. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated teachers and supportive parents, who have played a crucial role in nurturing a passion for excellence in our students. As our graduates move forward to new adventures, I am confident they will continue to excel and make us proud.”

Repton Dubai's A-Level students also demonstrated remarkable academic achievements in their A-Level examinations for the academic year 2023/2024. The cohort achieved A* to A grades for 17% of exam entries, and A* to C grades were awarded to 68% of exam entries. For their exceptional performances, Repton Dubai students have also received acceptance offers from esteemed universities around the globe, including The University of Durham, The University of Bristol, and Kings’s College University London. The school highlights Youssef Thabet, who earned A*A*A grades and will be attending The American University of Sharjah to study Computer Science. Additionally, Aayush Sen successfully achieved A*AA grades and will be pursuing a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science at San Diego University.

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton School Dubai, expressed her pride in the students' achievements: “Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Dubai’s A-Level students have attained exceptional results, reflecting their hard work, parental support, and the unwavering commitment of our educators. Congratulations to both schools for this remarkable accomplishment.”

In addition to the A Level results, Repton Dubai is celebrating impressive 2024 BTEC results. As a thriving and developing BTEC provider, the Sixth Form has grown in popularity and success as a result of its personalised pathways, which cater for and support the specific needs and interests of its students.

Out of the exam entries for this year, an incredible 50% were awarded the top grade of Distinction*, with 90% of entries achieving Distinction* - Distinction. Overall Repton Dubai enjoyed a 100% pass rate, from Distinction* - Merit.

University now beckons for many of our BTEC students, including Duncan Nicol who earned a triple Distinction*. Duncan will be attending his first-choice university, Edinburgh Napier, where he will be studying International Festival and Events Management. Similarly, Anna Koval who achieved a Distinction*, alongside a double Distinction, is progressing onto the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in London.

The 2023-2024 academic year was marked by remarkable accomplishments for Repton Dubai, as the school celebrated ten years of receiving an Outstanding rating from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), setting a new benchmark in the UAE’s educational landscape. Additionally, Repton Dubai reinforced its leadership by being ranked among the top 10 schools in the Middle East, and top 5 in Dubai in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton Dubai are committed to empowering students to better position themselves in securing placements at top universities and enhancing their career prospects.

To learn more about the educational pathways offered by Repton Abu Dhabi and Repton School Dubai, please visit:

Repton Abu Dhabi: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

Repton Dubai: https://www.reptondubai.org/

-Ends-

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

For media queries, please contact:

Justin Froes

Justin.f@qcomms.ae