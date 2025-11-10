FedEx delivered $1.6 billion in direct and indirect impact in FY25 across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa region, and strengthened its footprint in the Middle East through smarter, more connected networks

Dubai, UAE – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) released its annual Global Economic Impact Report, highlighting the company’s worldwide network and role in fueling innovation during its 2025 fiscal year (FY25). Produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading provider of business decisioning data and analytics, the study demonstrates the positive impact FedEx has on individuals, businesses, and communities around the world — otherwise known as the FedEx Effect.

“For more than 50 years, FedEx has shaped global commerce by offering innovative shipping services that bring communities closer together,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO, FedEx Corporation. “Our culture of innovation, paired with our team’s steadfast commitment to outstanding service and bold ideas, enabled the FedEx network to continue fueling worldwide progress this year through a rapidly evolving trade landscape and shifts in supply chains.”

The report reveals that FedEx contributed $126 billion in direct and indirect impact to the global economy in FY25. In the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region, FedEx directly contributed 0.1% to net economic output of the Transportation, Storage, and Communications sector[1] and indirectly contributed $330 million to the region’s overall economy — a 17% increase over the company’s indirect impact in FY24. Together, the combined direct and indirect contributions from FedEx to MEISA’s economy totaled approximately $1.6 billion. This activity reflects the scale of the FedEx network and the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its services and optimize its operations during its first fiscal year operating as one FedEx.

FedEx connects the rapidly growing economies of MEISA with the rest of the world through a network that reaches more than 220 countries and territories across the globe. Within MEISA, the Middle East continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating global trade and regional connectivity, supported by the FedEx regional hub Dubai World Central (DWC) – Al Maktoum International Airport, which serves as a critical gateway linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. The company further enhanced Intra-Asia and Europe trade lanes with a new five-times-a-week flight from Guangzhou, China, through Bangalore, India, and Dubai, UAE, to Paris, France offering businesses greater operational flexibility and efficiency.

“The Middle East is cementing its role as a vital hub for global trade, connecting fast growing markets across Asia, Europe, and Africa,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “By strengthening our network, expanding digital capabilities, and empowering small businesses through regional initiatives, we are enabling smarter, more connected supply chains that fuel economic growth, diversification, and long-term value across the region.”

In FY25, FedEx enhanced its presence in the UAE through a collaboration with Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal services provider, establishing 68 Authorized Ship Centers nationwide. The company also launched a customs clearance facility at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone supporting more than 30,000 local businesses. Additionally, FedEx introduced digital tools such as the FedEx Import Tool, a centralized digital platform that streamlines document management and customs clearance, empowering local businesses with more efficient import processes, and FedEx Surround a monitoring and intervention suite that enhances efficiency and visibility for customers.

Additionally, FedEx launched 34 small and medium-sized business clusters across the Middle East and North Africa through its ‘Cluster Program’, a knowledge-sharing platform that helps businesses navigate global trade. The program engages companies in key industrial and trade zones across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

The company also launched FedEx® International Connect Plus in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, offering fast, day-definite e-commerce shipping for packages up to 20 kgs, with digital tracking and flexible delivery options to support cross-border trade growth.

FedEx further strengthened its community engagement efforts, with team members volunteering to pack 1,600 grocery bags during Ramadan for blue-collar workers. Through collaborations with INJAZ UAE, FedEx supported more than 1,100 students, helping them build skills in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness. At the INJAZ Al-Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Competition, FedEx hosted an educational session for young innovators from across the Arab world, highlighting the importance of global market access and responsible business practices.

Global impact

FedEx operates the world’s largest express transportation company, serving more than 220 countries and territories and employing more than 500,000 people across 5,000 facilities. The company transports approximately 17 million packages per day and more than $2 trillion worth of goods every year. The scale of this network drives the magnitude of the company’s global impact.

Notable global results highlighted in the FY25 FedEx Global Economic Impact Report include:

Trade : Leveraging the company’s long history of connecting businesses around the world, deep understanding of the complexities of global supply chains, and expertise in customs brokerage services positions, FedEx continues to be a valuable trade partner and help customers navigate and optimize their supply chains. By analyzing changing regulations and trade patterns, FedEx has been able to adjust capacity across its network to meet customers’ evolving needs.

: Leveraging the company’s long history of connecting businesses around the world, deep understanding of the complexities of global supply chains, and expertise in customs brokerage services positions, FedEx continues to be a valuable trade partner and help customers navigate and optimize their supply chains. By analyzing changing regulations and trade patterns, FedEx has been able to adjust capacity across its network to meet customers’ evolving needs. Operational enhancements : FedEx continued to improve its network in FY25, notably through the ongoing optimization of its surface network into a single transportation system and redesign of its international air network to align capacity with shifting global trade flows. Other multi-year investments continued, including the completion of an automated secondary sort facility in Memphis, a new Life Science Center in the Netherlands, a freight and parcel facility with advanced automation in Thailand, and a new international service station in Brazil.

: FedEx continued to improve its network in FY25, notably through the ongoing optimization of its surface network into a single transportation system and redesign of its international air network to align capacity with shifting global trade flows. Other multi-year investments continued, including the completion of an automated secondary sort facility in Memphis, a new Life Science Center in the Netherlands, a freight and parcel facility with advanced automation in Thailand, and a new international service station in Brazil. Supply chain : In calendar year 2024, 90% of the 100,000 suppliers FedEx contracted with were small- and medium-sized businesses (SAMs), supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

: In calendar year 2024, 90% of the 100,000 suppliers FedEx contracted with were small- and medium-sized businesses (SAMs), supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. Intelligent innovation : FedEx is leveraging its industrial network and the data it captures to develop digital, AI-driven tools and solutions — modernizing operations to create smarter, more flexible supply chains, and streamlining the international shipping process. FedEx expanded its AI-driven digital brokerage solutions that improve the customs clearance experience, reduce delays, and help customers adapt to evolving regulatory requirements across regions.

: FedEx is leveraging its industrial network and the data it captures to develop digital, AI-driven tools and solutions — modernizing operations to create smarter, more flexible supply chains, and streamlining the international shipping process. FedEx expanded its AI-driven digital brokerage solutions that improve the customs clearance experience, reduce delays, and help customers adapt to evolving regulatory requirements across regions. Small businesses :FedEx offers a portfolio of solutions and programs that are designed to help SAMs accelerate their growth and extend their global reach. In FY25, the company expanded the availability of several digital innovations designed to streamline international trade and global supply chain management, including launching the Collaborative Shipping Tool to all FedEx import customers in APAC, Canada, MEISA, and the U.S.

:FedEx offers a portfolio of solutions and programs that are designed to help SAMs accelerate their growth and extend their global reach. In FY25, the company expanded the availability of several digital innovations designed to streamline international trade and global supply chain management, including launching the Collaborative Shipping Tool to all FedEx import customers in APAC, Canada, MEISA, and the U.S. Sustainability : The company advanced toward its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 through continued investments in renewable energy to power its facilities, fleet electrification, alternative fuels, and air fleet modernization. In FY25, FedEx began its first major U.S. deployment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), securing more than 3 million gallons of blended SAF for use at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over the course of a year.

: The company advanced toward its goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 through continued investments in renewable energy to power its facilities, fleet electrification, alternative fuels, and air fleet modernization. In FY25, FedEx began its first major U.S. deployment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), securing more than 3 million gallons of blended SAF for use at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over the course of a year. Giving: FedEx Cares is committed to strengthening communities worldwide through charitable giving, employee volunteerism, and in-kind shipping support. In FY25, FedEx contributed $55.5 million to nonprofit initiatives, dedicated more than 81,000 volunteer hours among team members, and harnessed its global network to deliver critical disaster relief to communities in need, quickly and reliably.

Read the full FY25 FedEx Global Economic Impact Report and explore the FedEx Effect in communities and regions around the world at fedex.com/economicimpact.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

[1] As defined by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).