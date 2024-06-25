Collaboration fosters innovation and growth in the UAE financial services sector

UAE: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Reem Finance, the leading financial services provider in the UAE. The strategic alliance aims to leverage Network’s expertise to provide a fully-fledged payments processing solution to support the digital transition.

The partnership with Network complements Reem Finance’s focus on offering customers with a unique banking experience in tune with the digital age. The scope of services includes a comprehensive range of products and services from transaction processing, card hosting and management, as well as value-added services. As the region’s largest payment solutions company, Network is committed to supporting the UAE financial services sector by providing innovative solutions to customers and enhancing the experience of consumers.

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing - Middle East at Network International, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Reem Finance as we jointly deliver innovative digital payment solutions that offer an effortless and secure experience for customers. Our collaboration builds on Network’s three decades of experience and expertise in creating world-class digital payments infrastructure and services for clients. It underscores Network’s commitment to empowering our partners with cutting-edge processing services and value-added solutions and driving growth in the UAE financial services industry.”

Mr. Seraj Faidi, CEO of Reem Finance, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of our products and services for our esteemed clients, and in light of our recent collaborations with prominent service providers and partners, we are delighted to partner with Network International to explore innovative paths to accelerate digitizing our services to better serve our customers. This engagement is an important step for Reem Finance in expanding our capabilities to provide top tier, friendly and easy to use services to our customers. We are confident that with Network International, the processing of card transactions related to both consumer and commercial sectors will be state-of-the-art and seamless. We are committed to playing a vital role in elevating the financial system in the UAE, delivering value to our shareholders, and prioritizing the needs of our clients.”

-Ends-

About Reem Finance PJSC

Reem Finance PJSC stands as a preeminent financial services provider within the United Arab Emirates. Founded with the primary objective of delivering cutting-edge and all-encompassing financial solutions to cater to the diverse needs of both individual and corporate clients, the company is dedicated to offering top-tier financial services encompassing personal and business finance, asset management, and financial advisory services. Through leveraging state-of-the-art digital technologies and pioneering solutions to streamline financial operations and enhance ease of use, Reem Finance endeavors to elevate the customer experience. Additionally, the company aims to fortify its bond with clients by delivering tailored services that precisely and effectively address their financial requirements.'

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Srishti Soni

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Email: Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com

Reem Finance:

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Mohamed.z@rf.ae