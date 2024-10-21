Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, has showcased its cloud technology leadership at GITEX Global 2024. With a commitment to ‘Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem’, Redington highlighted its pivotal role in driving cloud transformation for businesses across the region.

As a strong player in the cloud technology space, Redington has been instrumental in providing seamless access to the world’s top cloud platforms. The company is a trusted distributor for all major cloud hyperscalers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, making it a one-stop-shop for businesses seeking to leverage cloud solutions for growth and innovation.

Redington also highlighted its proprietary CloudQuarks platform — a dynamic cloud marketplace designed to empower businesses of all sizes to easily access, manage, and scale their cloud solutions. CloudQuarks serves as a centralized hub for cloud services, enabling organizations to choose from a comprehensive portfolio of cloud offerings and easily integrate them into their existing technology stack. This marketplace simplifies cloud procurement, accelerates digital transformation, and supports businesses in their journey toward innovation.

"Redington has been at the forefront of cloud adoption in the Middle East and Africa, and our collaboration with the leading cloud hyperscalers has empowered organizations to embrace the cloud with confidence," said Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group at Redington MEA. "At GITEX Global 2024, we have showcased how our innovative platforms like CloudQuarks, combined with our deep partnerships with global cloud providers, are driving efficiency, agility, and growth for businesses in the region. This year’s theme of 'Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem' resonates deeply with our mission to simplify technology access and support organizations in overcoming barriers to digital success."

Redington’s cloud ecosystem offers end-to-end support across multiple stages of cloud adoption, from planning and migration to optimization and ongoing management. Whether it’s cloud infrastructure, data storage, application development, or advanced analytics, Redington’s expertise and strategic alliances with the biggest names in the cloud industry help customers achieve their business objectives while minimizing risks.

The company’s presence at GITEX Global featured live demonstrations, expert sessions, and one-on-one consultations with Redington’s cloud specialists, enabling visitors to explore how they can leverage Redington’s offerings to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

As the cloud continues to evolve into a cornerstone of business strategy, Redington’s innovative approach is helping organizations in the Middle East and Africa unlock the full potential of the cloud. Through its comprehensive portfolio of services and cloud solutions, Redington and its channel partners are empowering businesses to scale efficiently, enhance their agility, and stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly digital world.

About Redington

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

With over 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.