Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, the leading digital aggregator in the Middle East and Africa, announced a new partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration. As per the agreement, Redington through its extensive channel ecosystem will deliver the Genesys Cloud CX™ Platform, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to customers across the Middle East region.

As both Redington and Genesys are AWS SCA partners, regional customers can now leverage the strengths of all three organizations to orchestrate personalized cloud experiences.

The announcement comes as regional customers are looking to fortify their cloud journeys while keeping their customers at the heart of their transformations. According to research firm Gartner, public cloud services spending in EMEA is expected to grow from $111 billion in 2022 to $131 billion during this year – an increase of 18.2% year over year.

Genesys Cloud CX helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, the platform enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization. Redington is a proven cloud leader in the region, having built a successful and thriving cloud practice for its partner community. The digital aggregator’s CloudQuarks platform for cloud subscriptions, renewals, and billing, play a central role in enabling partners operating across the region to bring solutions to market quickly and efficiently. From Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE), new business models to bespoke tools and specialised services, Redington has and continues to empower channel partners to set up robust cloud practices and support customers’ cloud objectives.

Redington will design detailed trainings and enablement workshops to help onboard channel partners to successfully go-to-market with Genesys Cloud CX.

Moreover, channel partners can get access to resources to create lasting customer experiences and migrate to cloud methodologies while simultaneously growing their own businesses profitably.

Join the webinar hosted by Genesys and Redington on 16th May to learn more about the collaboration and how you can scale your cloud investments.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Head of Technology Solutions Group, Redington, said, “The addition of a global cloud leader such as Genesys to our growing portfolio unlocks unique opportunities for our channel partners. Redington has been and continues to be at the forefront of enabling partners to support customers in their cloud transformation journeys. We will work closely with our channel ecosystem to develop the market and bring Genesys’s powerful solution to the region.”

Marianne Calder, VP of Partner Sales, EMEA at Genesys said, "We are thrilled to announce our new distribution partnership with Redington. Genesys has experienced huge growth within the Middle East and African region on our customer experience journey to the Cloud. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and offer our customers even more comprehensive Digital and AI solutions for their business needs. We look forward to a successful collaboration, and continued growth across the region."

Bernadine Joaquim, WWPS Distribution Lead, EMEA, Amazon Web Services, said, “At AWS, we believe that working together with our partners is essential to providing the best possible customer experience. This partnership between Genesys and Redington will bring together the expertise of two industry leaders, and we are confident that it will result in innovative solutions that benefit our mutual customers.”