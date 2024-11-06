Dubai, UAE: In an industry-first move, Sobha Realty, a leading developer of luxury real estate across the Middle East and India, has joined forces with WebEngage, an industry leader in marketing automation, to revolutionize customer engagement through AI and data-driven insights. This collaboration will empower Sobha Realty to deliver personalized communication and enhanced experiences to buyers, cementing its reputation for innovation and customer-centricity.

As a company synonymous with its ethos of the ‘Art of the Detail,’ Sobha Realty continuously pushes the boundaries of digitalization in the real estate sector. Integrating WebEngage’s cutting-edge Customer Data Platform (CDP) and AI-powered automated tool, Sobha Realty will enhance buyer engagement by providing hyper-personalized experiences.

Through WebEngage’s AI and CDP-powered platform, Sobha will gain deeper insights into customer behavior, enabling the creation of personalized campaigns across email, social media, web, and mobile. This data-driven approach will allow buyers to stay up to date with relevant project information, while nurturing strong, informed connections with Sobha Realty’s communities.

Increased focus on customer-centricity and user experience from a leading developer reflects a broader trend in the UAE real estate industry. Dubai is among the most sought-after destinations for real estate investors globally due to its high-trust ecosystem and offerings that do not compromise on quality, amenities, and lifestyle. Sobha Realty embodies those characteristics, as evidenced by a good proportion of its customers buying properties “sight unseen” - a practice where investors purchase without a physical, in-person tour of the property, mostly due to the reputation of the developer and the market.

“As a publicly traded multinational company with decades of architectural excellence, Sobha Realty is synonymous with best practices in the real estate industry. By partnering with WebEngage, Sobha has blazed a new trail in the industry, underscoring the importance of AI and automation in customer engagement. We will ensure that Sobha continue its remarkable legacy in the region by helping personalize its communications, empower its community of existing customers and potential buyers, and solidify its leadership in the market,” noted Hetarth Patel, VP - Growth Markets (MEA, Americas, APAC), WebEngage.

Over 800 clients across retail, education, finance, food & beverages, media & publications, real estate, and healthcare, among other sectors globally, swear by WebEngage’s ability to drive remarkable outcomes in customer experiences, retention, and ROI.

About WebEngage

WebEngage helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers towards higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. The product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder and a personalization engine that helps boost conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps.

