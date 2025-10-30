SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Redbrick (CEO Yeongmo Yang), a leading provider of innovative software education services, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai Innovation Hub (MIH) on October 16 at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai. The agreement aims to foster collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) education and research.

The MDX Dubai Innovation Hub, located in Dubai’s Knowledge Park, is an industry–academia collaboration platform that fosters education and entrepreneurship, bringing together students and enterprises to work on real-world projects in AI, data science, and digital transformation.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will jointly promote:

Collaboration in AI education and research

AI internship programs

Joint workshops, special lectures, and hackathons

Development of a global education ecosystem through knowledge exchange

In particular, Redbrick will support MDX Dubai students in participating in real-world projects leveraging Redbrick’s AI content creation platform and educational AI agent technology.

The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of MDX Dubai; Professor Fehmida Hussain, Deputy Director of MDX Dubai and Head of MIH; Doctor Jeongsoo Han and Doctor Engie Bashir, Co-Chairs of MIH; as well as Redbrick CEO Yeongmo Yang and Co-founder Kwangyong Lee.

CEO Yang stated, “Beginning with our collaboration with MDX Dubai, we plan to expand partnerships with global educational institutions and establish a model where AI technology makes practical contributions to the education sector.”

As one of the companies selected for Abu Dhabi’s Hub71, Redbrick plans to expand cooperation with local universities and institutions through this agreement, aiming to nurture AI talent and strengthen industry–academia collaboration across the UAE.

