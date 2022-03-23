Dubai, UAE – Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Training and Certification is expanding its offerings for partners in order to advance their skills journey with open hybrid cloud technologies. Red Hat partners can now access Red Hat Training self-paced online courses at no cost in order to develop critical skills around Red Hat solutions in key areas such as cloud computing, containers, virtualization, automation and more.

Since 2013 Red Hat has provided enablement for partner organizations through the Red Hat Partner Training Portal, a training and accreditation platform designed to empower partners and supply them with the reliable guidance needed to support sales, improve customer service and deliver Red Hat-related service engagements. Based on feedback from partners, Red Hat is extending enablement materials for partner associates acting as customer-facing IT support, consultants, solutions architects, system administrators and developers. Red Hat Training courses previously only available to customers, are now open to partners with no fee required.

Keeping pace in an industry that demands constant innovation means organizations must rely on a skilled workforce to support digital transformation, technology development and customer services. Red Hat Training and Certification offers a curriculum of self-paced learning and hands-on labs to help IT professionals broaden competencies and validate skills with Red Hat technologies. In fact, a Red Hat commissioned IDC study found that organizations using Red Hat Training courses can achieve a three-year return on investment of 365% and increase productivity by enabling associates to learn at their own pace through online modules and labs.[1]

The initial Red Hat Training offerings that are open to partners include 17 courses, available in eight languages, accessible through the Red Hat Partner Training Portal and paving the way for future skills development through accreditation and certification. With these courses, partners are better positioned to accelerate skills development and achieve Red Hat Certification.

Partners have access to some of the most popular courses for administrators to build foundational knowledge around industry leading solutions such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, including:

Red Hat System Administration I

Red Hat System Administration II

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Automation with Ansible

Red Hat Openshift I

Red Hat Openshift Administration II

Red Hat OpenShift Administration III

Developers can also take advantage of Red Hat Training courses such as:

Red Hat OpenShift Development II

Red Hat Cloud-Native Microservices Development with Quarkus

Developing Advanced Automation with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

Red Hat plans to release additional Red Hat Training courses for partners throughout the year. In addition to the above self-paced free offerings, partners can choose to purchase instructor-led training, Red Hat Learning Subscription and Red Hat Certification exams at a discounted rate.

Ken Goetz, vice president, Enterprise Customer Success and Business Management, Red Hat

“Partners play a critical role in Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud vision and customer success. By expanding partner enablement offerings and Red Hat Training opportunities, we are empowering partners to deepen their abilities in delivering impactful customer solutions to unlock the open hybrid cloud with Red Hat technologies.”

Kelly Fitzpatrick, senior industry analyst, RedMonk

“As the need for a skilled IT workforce continues to grow, it is imperative for vendors to expand their support for partners and customers implementing technologies in increasingly complex cloud environments. Offering Red Hat Training for partners is a fundamental step forward in enabling partners with the necessary skills and resources to better meet customer needs.”

[1] Source: IDC White paper, Sponsored by Red Hat. The Business Value of Red Hat Training, Doc #US46999720, December 2020.