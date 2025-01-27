Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi, powered by Future Network Telecommunications, today announced the launch of its exclusive new prepaid and postpaid plans – Hilali and Hilali Plus, designed to enhance customer experiences and deepen fan engagement with the prestigious Al Hilal Club. The new plans come on the back of the recently announced strategic partnership between Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi and Al Hilal Club, one of Saudi Arabia’s most renowned and successful teams, furthering their commitment to providing fans with unmatched benefits under the slogan “An Experience Like No Other.”

Subscribers will enjoy a variety of exclusive perks, including chance to win match tickets, unlimited benefits, Al Hilal merchandise, signed merchandise and enhanced digital engagement, points earned from attending matches and extra Gigacoins as well as priority access for special Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi events. These benefits are designed to ensure fans remain connected and engaged with their favorite team at all times.

Eng. Sulaiman Almusallam, CEO of Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, expressed his excitement about the Hilali and Hilali Plus plans, stating, “These plans are a reflection of our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to Al Hilal fans and our customers. By combining innovative telecom features with exclusive content from Al Hilal Club, we are offering something unique that goes beyond what’s available in the market,” he said.

Hatem Kotby, Chief Commercial Officer of Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, highlighting the digital aspects of the plans, said, “Through these exclusive plans, we’re not only offering exciting telecom benefits but also enhancing our customers’ digital experience. With the integration of Gigacoins games, fans will have even more ways to interact with the brand and earn rewards. Our aim is to bring fans closer to the action both online and offline, providing them with immersive and interactive experiences that make them feel truly connected to their favorite team.”

In addition to the telecom benefits, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi will integrate branded fan zones at key Al Hilal events, giving Al Hilal fans access to interactive and thrilling experiences including player meet-and-greets and training session visits. With everything from discounted Al Hilal Club’s official merchandise to rewards based on match victories, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi is ensuring that its customers are at the heart of every Al Hilal win.

This partnership represents another important step in Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s mission to support local initiatives and contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s sports sector. With the introduction of the new plans, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi is bringing fans closer to the action and making football fandom more thrilling than ever before.