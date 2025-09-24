DUBAI: ISM Middle East 2025 has reaffirmed its status as the region’s definitive platform for global growth in sweets and snacks, uniting global buyers, retailers and distributors at a time when Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) is driving the sector’s fastest expansion, powering a $1.1 trillion market by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The strategic weight of APMEA in the global sweets and snacks trade was underscored by the 2025 edition’s participation of 725 exhibitors from 66 countries, as brands like Caffarel (Lindt & Sprüngli Group), Amos, Walker’s Nonsuch Toffees, Chickles Gum, Trolli, Powermints, Maison Du Chocolat Café, Mrs. Bector’s, Sucralliance, The Belgian Chocolate Group, Katrina Sweets and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum sought to expand distribution networks and capture growth across these dynamic trade routes.

This year’s show drew an exceptional roster of industry powerhouses, with attendance climbing 30% to 25,033; attendees included Big Basket, Carrefour, Dubai Duty Free, Dunkin’, Emirates Airlines, Marriott International, Nestlé, Noon, Panda, Reliance Retail, Tim Hortons, Nesto Group, Yandex and West Zone, reflecting the show’s pivotal role as a bridge between international buyers and fast-growing regional markets.

Influential Buyers Give ISM Middle East the Industry Seal of Approval

The three-day event brought together an exceptional roster of new market entrants, high-calibre buyers and sourcing leaders from around the world, who leveraged the platform to connect, spark new conversations and stay ahead of emerging trends as the Middle East was cited as the epicentre for fast-moving global trends amid the accelerating demand for sweets and snacks.

Nazli Berberoglu, Country Manager, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar from the Coca-Cola Company said: “ISM Middle East is the place to be if you want to help shape the trends of tomorrow. At Coca-Cola, we’re a consumer-first company, and we’re here to understand evolving behaviours, uncover emerging trends and ensure we meet the changing needs of our customers. We also value this platform to strengthen partnerships with our retailers, working closely with them on the entire consumer journey to deliver the best possible experience.”

Walid Naser, Category Manager, GMG, commented: "I found many confectionery suppliers at ISM Middle East, including the one I was looking for from China. Every year, ISM Middle East showcases trendy products, which is one of the main reasons I attend to understand and learn what’s next in confectionery trends such as sustainability and wellness.”

ISM Middle East 2025: A Record-Breaking Year with Phenomenal Visitor Numbers

Mark Napier, Vice President, Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre commented: “Amid global economic challenges, the energy on the show floor was unmistakable, companies were forging partnerships and signing trade deals with real momentum. The appetite to conduct business in person is clear from the record visitor turnout and the surge of new countries eager to establish a foothold in the region. Exhibitors come to ISM Middle East to tap into these fast-growing markets, build strategic partnerships face-to-face and ultimately drive business growth.”

Reflecting on this success, Denis Steker, Senior Vice President International at Koelnmesse, said, “The event experience was overwhelming. Not only did the trade fair grow in all categories, such as exhibitors, visitors, participating countries and floor space, but the mood among participants was also exuberant and consistently positive. Exhibitors reported numerous high-quality contacts. This year's edition has thus set a new industry benchmark in a region that is currently one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.”

Exhibitors Champion ISM Middle East as the Gateway to APMEA’s Thriving Trade Corridors

Each year, ISM Middle East welcomes an increasing number of new countries to its show floor, reflecting the rapid rise of international snack culture. The accelerating growth of the APMEA region has firmly placed it on the global business radar, attracting more companies eager to showcase their products to its fast-expanding consumer base. Snackitos, from Costa Rica were in attendance for the first time to explore opportunities to access the Middle East and Africa, with early insights highlighting the potential of setting up a factory in the region to better serve the MENA market.

Carlos Tovar, Exports Manager, Paletas Mara commented: “We’re a hard candy company specialising in lollipops with a Mexican spice twist, a rising trend fuelled by the popularity of Takis. By day 2 of the show, we had already seen a strong interest from South African buyers, with 10 importers and wholesalers specifically seeking spicy candy.”

With over 66,000 sweet and savoury products tapping into both established and emerging trends, the show floor buzzed with activity as exhibitors forged new partnerships, among them Aleksey Kushnerenko, the pastry chef and face of Bontime, who hand-crafted over 6,500 Stroop Waffles for visitors on-site. BIP Candy & Toys, Netherlands, leveraged ISM Middle East as a prime business platform to showcase its Sugar Gang label, boasting over one million TikTok followers, and Ennjoi, Europe and China, showcased their halal-certified range, both companies have seen a surging demand for their products across the Middle East.

Mohamed El Gammal, Export Manager, HMTO for Food, Industry, Import & Export: “We manufacture our product in Egypt and export to 21 countries including Middle East, North Africa, Africa, Europe and Asia. ISM Middle East is the best place for us to access these trade corridors and meet our customers.”

The next edition of ISM Middle East will take place from 15 – 17 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, unlocking fresh opportunities, bold innovations, and new possibilities for the global sweets and snacks community.

About ISM Middle East:

ISM Middle East is the gateway to global confectionery and snacks trade, and the largest event of its kind across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The event is a joint venture between Dubai World Trade Centre and Koelnmesse GmbH. Returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15 - 17 September 2026, the show brings together the world’s leading sweets and snack producers with the region’s most influential buyers, retailers, and distributors, all under one roof.