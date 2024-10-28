Trusted technology partner and equipment provider Reactive Downhole Tools (Reactive) has announced the appointment of a new senior position to bolster its wellbore clean up service line.

Experienced wellbore specialist David Moyer has been appointed Product Line Manager – CHIMERA™. This new position, which will cover the entirety of Reactive’s global operations and international customer base, supports strategic plans to increase the level of assistance provided to upstream operators via CHIMERA™, the wellbore clean up solution.

As a pillar of Reactive’s well completion solutions, the CHIMERA™ product range allows service companies access to a tailor-made portfolio of robust and easy-to-maintain tools. Comprised of several leading technologies, the CHIMERA™ range ensures that the well design and execution is completed effectively, establishing a proven framework between drilling operations and well completion for the operator.

This year, Reactive has driven the growth of operations in key regions such as Abu Dhabi, Houston, and the north east of Scotland. Made possible by internal restructuring, facility investment, and key appointments, David’s position is the latest showcase of Reactive’s intent.

With a background in engineering and sales, David will utilise both sides of his 20-year career in the new role. Hired for his prior experience of working for well solutions providers, David has used his technical expertise – aided by an education in bioenvironmental science – to drive sales growth of specialist wellbore tools. This experience will be vital for Reactive to secure new wellbore clean up opportunities.

Reactive’s Chief Operating Officer Niall Urquhart welcomed David to the firm, commenting: “This is a significant appointment for us that demonstrates our goal to expand our portfolio of wellbore clean up projects. Although a longstanding service that we offer, we have witnessed increased interest in the comprehensive and bespoke suite of wellbore clean up products we have access to. To meet customer demand and the needs of international energy projects, we are focused on positioning ourselves as the independent market leader for wellbore clean up. Between David’s expertise and our CHIMERA™ product range, we are confident that we are in a position to make a lasting difference to operators globally.”