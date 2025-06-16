Linklaters’ flexible lawyer platform, Re:link, has established its presence in the Middle East bringing its model for high-performance legal talent to one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Fully integrated within Linklaters, Re:link connects clients with Linklaters-approved, high-calibre, flexible lawyers who can support them with their interim legal resourcing needs. It offers clients a responsive, efficient way to access expert legal talent on demand. This helps businesses address complex legal challenges, bridge resource gaps, and manage costs effectively. For legal consultants, Re:link provides high-impact work along with the freedom and flexibility today’s professionals increasingly seek, delivering a sustainable business solution for both clients and lawyers.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the Middle East, as rapid economic transformation, rising deal volume, regulatory reforms, and cross-border activity fuel demand for more adaptive and agile legal solutions. Re:link’s model is designed to meet this need – giving businesses a smarter, more sustainable way to resource legal talent amid shifting priorities and accelerated timelines.

Since its inception in 2019, Re:link has supported over 100 clients earning a 5/5 client service rating from Chambers & Partners UK. Deepening its presence in the Middle East signals a strategic commitment to one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for finance, energy, infrastructure, and innovation. Re:link is set to unlock the platform’s full potential by connecting clients with on-demand, high-calibre legal professionals. Committed to building strong relationships, Re:link aims to evolve alongside their needs, not only delivering flexible legal solutions but also contributing to the future state of flexible resourcing in the region.

Martin Laing, Head of Re:link, said, "The Middle East’s remarkable growth and dynamism makes it the ideal next step for Re:link’s growing global footprint and marks our first international office. It marks an exciting development in Linklaters’ client offering in the region, allowing us to match clients with top-class Re:link lawyers who are brilliantly equipped to help them to navigate the many complex challenges they face. Re:link is an integral part of Linklaters’ trusted brand and our clients can be confident that, when partnering with Re:link, they are accessing exceptional talent who meet our high standards.”

Re:link Middle East Client Manager, Simi Ahuja, added: "We are thrilled to be establishing Re:link’s presence in the Middle East, a region undergoing extraordinary economic and legal transformation. Re:link’s adaptable model is perfectly positioned to help businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities in this dynamic landscape. It’s exciting to connect high-calibre legal talent with rewarding opportunities while providing clients with the agile, tailored support they need to thrive.”

About Linklaters LLP

Linklaters LLP is a leading global law firm, advising the world’s leading companies, financial institutions and governments on their most important and challenging transactions and assignments. We combine legal expertise with a collaborative and commercial approach to help clients navigate constantly evolving markets and regulatory environments, pursuing opportunities and managing risk worldwide. With offices in major business and financial centres, we deliver an outstanding service to our clients anywhere in the world. Our 3,100 + lawyers, located across 31 offices in 21 countries, specialise in industry sectors as well as practice areas across three divisions: Corporate; Litigation, Arbitration and Investigations; and Finance.