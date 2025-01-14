The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain has further solidified its regional collaboration in medical education and healthcare practices by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAK-MHSU) during a recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain led by Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, accompanied by Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Head of the School of Medicine, and Mr Fadi Ghosn, Head of Recognition, Careers and Alumni, was warmly received by Professor Ismail Matalka, President of RAK-MHSU, who hosted the visit and facilitated discussions on collaborative initiatives.

Key areas of mutual interest explored during the visit included student electives, joint research, community engagement projects, and knowledge-sharing opportunities. The formal signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in the collaborative relationship between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and RAK-MHSU. The discussion and MoU signing underscored the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing medical education and healthcare services in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, stated: “We are delighted to formalise this partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University. This collaboration presents invaluable opportunities for our students to engage in clinical electives, particularly at Saqr Hospital, a leading teaching hospital where they will gain exposure to cutting-edge surgical practices and advanced patient care.”

Professor Ismail Matalka, President of RAK-MHSU, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the shared vision of both universities to drive improvements in healthcare services and research across the region. He expressed enthusiasm for the partnership’s potential to foster innovation and excellence in medical education and patient care.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to forge partnerships with regional institutions reflect its unwavering commitment to advancing the quality of healthcare education and contributing to the region’s healthcare advancement.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

