In the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain hosted its Annual Nursing Careers Day to provide final-year nursing students with valuable insights into employment opportunities and career development pathways.

The event started with Professor Kathryn Strachan, Professor and Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, welcoming Her Excellency Dr Jalila bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health, esteemed officials from the healthcare sector, Nursing faculty and over 115 nursing students.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health underscored the vital role of the nursing profession in Bahrain's national healthcare system and stated, “Cultivating a highly skilled nursing workforce is integral to achieving Bahrain’s health strategies and National Vision. Investing in the education and career progression of nurses is essential to ensuring the sustainable delivery of high-quality healthcare services for all.”

Professor Strachan commented, “Nurses play an invaluable role in shaping the future of global healthcare systems and the management of global health challenges. At RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, we are dedicated to providing nursing students with practical experience and personal development opportunities to ensure they are equipped to care for patients with diverse cultural backgrounds and health conditions and make a positive impact in dynamic healthcare settings in Bahrain and beyond.”

To equip the students for their future nursing careers, guest speakers and experts in the nursing field shared their insights with the Nursing Year 4 students. Dr Jameela Mukhaimer, President of Bahrain Nursing and Midwifery Society, and Ms Lamya Habaishi, Nursing Profession Registration Specialist, NHRA, along with alumni and faculty, covered various topics such as NHRA Examinations, scholarship opportunities, international qualification exams, and details about the MSc in Nursing programme offered at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain.

The keynote speech was delivered by Professor Rowaida Al Maaitah, President of the Board of Trustees at Yarmouk University, Member of the Higher Council of the National Centre for Curriculum Development, Vice President of the board of the Health Care Accreditation Council, Advisor for HRH Princess Muna El Hussein for Health and Social Development, Professor at the College of Nursing/ Jordan University of Science and Technology, and Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Addressing the students, Professor Al Maaitah highlighted, “Valuing and investing in human capital, particularly in nursing and midwifery, is not just an investment in health but a pathway to societal resilience and economic prosperity. Investing in nursing and midwifery is not just about improving health outcomes—it’s about fostering economic growth and advancing global health security. This ripple effect goes far beyond hospitals and clinics—it touches lives, uplifts families and builds nations.”

Since the establishment of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in 2006, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain has graduated a total of 1,452 nurses with an employment rate of 92% as of June 2024.

-Ends-

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain