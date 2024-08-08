RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Raytheon Saudi Arabia, an RTX business, announced the start of its 2024 internship program, welcoming 14 Saudi students from ten leading universities and technical institutes across the Kingdom. This year’s program continues to reflect the company’s commitment to fostering local talent and supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial localization and human capital development goals.

The summer-long internship program provides students with practical and hands-on experience across various functions, including human resources, digital technology, supply chain, logistics, legal, and administration. Interns will be based in Raytheon Saudi Arabia’s offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, gaining valuable experience in a dynamic and innovative work environment.

“Our internship program provides a platform for young Saudi talent to gain practical experience, develop their skills, and contribute to the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving defense and aerospace industry,” said Ahmad Al Salamah, managing director of Raytheon Saudi Arabia, an RTX business. “Investing in Saudi Arabia’s future professionals is a key priority for Raytheon Saudi Arabia. We believe in empowering the next generation of Saudi leaders and innovators by providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed and contribute to the development of a thriving and sustainable local workforce.”

The company is dedicated to creating highly skilled jobs for Saudis and residents through its local production partnerships and talent development initiatives, including national and international training programs for existing employees to enhance their skills and knowledge as well as scholarship schemes to further their education.

Raytheon Saudi Arabia currently employs over 250 people in Riyadh and Jeddah, with Saudi nationals accounting for 60-percent of the workforce. The company remains committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that empowers Saudi talent to excel in the defense and aerospace ecosystem.

About RTX:

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

