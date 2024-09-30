Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has been named a winner for the second time in the small company category on the ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ - GCC 2024’ list, recognising its commitment to fostering a workplace where all employees, regardless of gender, feel valued and empowered.

This prestigious title, awarded by the globally respected workplace certification organisation, Great Place to Work, acknowledges RAKTDA’s equity-based talent and culture approach, which includes actively promoting career progression and leadership. The newly bestowed ‘Best Workplaces for Women™’ status follows closely on the heels of RAKTDA being certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, as well as earning a place on the esteemed ‘Best Workplaces in the Middle East™ 2024’ list. These honours reflect the tangible steps RAKTDA has taken to cultivate an inclusive environment.

In 2024, the authority’s diverse team is made up of more than 80 members representing 27 nationalities, with a nearly balanced gender ratio of 43 women to 39 men. Women hold five out of the 10 leadership positions at the authority, including roles such as Director of Government Relations & Events, Vice President Finance & Corporate Services, Senior Director Human Resources, Vice President Commercial Gaming, and Vice President Marketing & Communications.

Expressing his delight, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Being recognised on the ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ - GCC 2024’ list once again reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where everyone can thrive. At RAKTDA, we go beyond just advocating for gender equity; we create clear pathways to ensure it. This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our entire team in building a culture that supports and elevates women in a workplace.”

RAKTDA’s supportive workplace culture is further exemplified by its family-friendly policies, offering generous maternity and paternity leave that exceeds legal requirements. This support not only makes RAKTDA an attractive workplace for parents balancing family life, but clearly demonstrates the value it places on employee wellbeing.

This year’s accolades add to a series of previous recognitions honouring RAKTDA's efforts to create a “Great Place to Work.” In 2023, the authority ranked 4th in the 'Best Workplaces in the Public Sector for the GCC’, and in 2022, it was named one of the 'Best Workplaces in the UAE & the Middle East for Small & Medium Organisations.’ RAKTDA was also recognised as one of the 'Best Workplaces for Millennials' and one of the 'Best Workplaces in UAE' in 2022. The year before, in 2021, RAKTDA was also honoured as one the ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in the small-sized organisation category.

