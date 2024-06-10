Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, recently inaugurated Sobha Modular Industries’ new manufacturing facility in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

A subsidiary of Sobha Group, Sobha Modular Industries manufactures aluminium facades and bathroom pods with the use of cutting-edge AI-based CNC machines and robotics in its 250,000 m2 facility. The new manufacturing unit boasts a production capacity of 50 pods per day, with plans to double this output by year-end. It also produces 1,800 m2 of aluminium products daily, with major upgrades on the horizon. Moreover, this set-up is expected to create over 3,000 jobs in the region, contributing to local employment opportunities.

Sobha Group Founder and Chairman PNC Menon said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of Sobha Modular Industries, our latest venture poised to revolutionise the regional manufacturing sector in UAE. The grand inaugural ceremony of Sobha Modular Industries was graced by the esteemed presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which reflects the project’s vital role in bolstering the region’s economic and industrial capabilities. Moreover, it serves as a stellar exemplification of Sobha Group’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.”

Sobha Group Co-Chairman Ravi Menon said, “We are elated to announce the launch of Sobha Modular Industries, a world-class facility offering advanced production capabilities to positively transform the regional manufacturing landscape. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for sharing his noble vision for the future and being a part of the inaugural ceremony. The innovative venture aims to facilitate ubiquitous development of local industries while augmenting the manufacturing landscape.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sobha Modular Industries to Ras Al Khaimah. This new facility is not just an expansion of our industrial capacity; it embodies our strategic vision to attract and nurture top-tier global enterprises within our emirate, where manufacturing makes up one-third of the overall GDP. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and commitment to sustainability exemplify the innovation we aim to foster. Furthermore, it underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a prime destination for innovative and sustainable industrial development. We are committed to supporting their growth and are confident that their success will inspire further industrial innovation in the region.”

With Ras Al Khaimah’s favorable manufacturing ecosystem, characterised by its strategic proximity to essential raw materials and an attractive cost-value investment ratio, Sobha Group is well-positioned to operate its new business with efficiency and success.

Sobha Realty Managing Director Francis Alfred said, “With heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his support, we proudly inaugurate Sobha Modular Industries, a significant step towards innovation and excellence in construction. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to sustainability, Sobha Modular aims to revolutionise the construction sector. Our partnership with RAKEZ has been vital, and we appreciate their unwavering support. This step further reinforces our market presence and reaffirms our commitment to the highest quality and customer satisfaction. We aim to set new benchmarks for excellence in the manufacturing industry.”

Sobha Modular Industries has exciting expansion plans in Ras Al Khaimah not just to boost production capacities, but also support Sobha Group’s strategy for backward integration.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Sobha Modular:

Sobha Modular, a subsidiary of Sobha Group, epitomises modern construction methodologies with a visionary aim to redefine norms. We transition from conventional projects to bespoke products, embracing sustainable construction principles.

Our realm boasts two luxurious factories: The Pods division, where unrivalled craftsmanship creates exquisite bathroom pods, and Sobha Facades, renowned for engineering aluminium facade systems of unparalleled sophistication. Notably, Sobha Facades is globally acclaimed for its ISO 18404:2015 Lean Six Sigma certification, a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence.

At Sobha Modular, our dedication extends beyond production prowess. Anchored by People and Operational Excellence, our teams ensure seamless orchestration of luxury and efficiency.

In our pursuit of perfection, we prioritize our workforce's well-being. Our facilities offer on-site clinics, prayer sanctuaries, sumptuous dining venues, recreational havens, and advanced learning centres. Through our 'Sobha Care' program, we enrich the lives of our employees and their families.

Welcome to Sobha Modular, where luxury meets ingenuity, and every endeavour is a testament to opulence.