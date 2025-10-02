Ras Al Khaimah, UAE– Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market has witnessed a dramatic transformation over the past eight years, with total real estate transactions rising by over 855% between the first quarter of 2017 and the same period in 2025.

According to official data published by the Ras Al Khaimah Statistics Centre, based on data from the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the emirate’s real estate activity reached AED 13.06 billion in Q1 2025, compared to just AED 1.36 billion in Q1 2017. This surge underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s emergence as a magnet for sustained real estate investment and finance-backed ownership.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, remarked on the scale of this growth: “This level of expansion is transformational. A nearly ninefold increase in real estate activity reflects a market that has moved far beyond speculation. Buyers and investors today are looking for stability, infrastructure, and long-term value—and they’re finding that in Ras Al Khaimah.”

He added: “At Major Developments, we’ve been committed to delivering distinctive, high-quality projects that match this momentum—homes that offer lifestyle quality, investment resilience, and financing accessibility.”

Of the AED 13 billion in total activity, the data shows that mortgage transactions now represent the largest share, highlighting a shift toward structured financing and a more end-user-driven property market. This evolution comes in tandem with the emirate’s broader development efforts—ranging from tourism and industrial diversification to infrastructure upgrades and regulatory facilitation.

Major Developments offers housing solutions that appeal to all sort of buyers who are seeking not only high-spec design but also long-term livability and affordability.

With demand patterns shifting toward commitment, ownership, and quality of life, the company’s developments reflect a new era of real estate in Ras Al Khaimah—where ambition is matched by planning, and investment is matched by purpose.

