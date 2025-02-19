The limited-edition lifestyle collection includes lightweight jackets, 100 per cent silk twill scarves and wool-cashmere mix blankets which draw inspiration from a mid-century design colour palette

Each piece is exquisitely crafted using the finest materials and a mix of innovative techniques by a highly skilled team of artisans in the UK and Italy

A distinctive abstract print and recurring contemporary motif features at the centre of the collection, designed to replicate some of the design language and elegant silhouette of Range Rover, with its juxtaposition of modernist lines and forms

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Range Rover combines its signature modernist design ethos and iconic British heritage to launch its first eight-piece lifestyle capsule. The limited-edition, collection seamlessly blends classic, and versatile pieces with bold colours to debut its own unique print design inspired by Range Rover’s design language.

Designed in-house under the creative vision of Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, the collection incorporates design cues from Range Rover's refined and reductive modernist approach. This includes a focus on classic lines, placement quilting and luxurious materials, with intricate details such as the bespoke zip fastenings on the men’s and women’s reversible jackets, which are a nod to Range Rover's design heritage, inspired by the traditional rotary dials that were once a prevalent feature inside Range Rover cabins, and which have now evolved in line with modern technologies to the digital Pivi Pro infotainment touchscreens seen today; as well as its exclusive Sunset Gold exterior paint finish.

A distinctive abstract print and recurring contemporary Bodyside motif features at the centre of the collection, a subtle nod to an instantly recognisable element of Range Rover’s design language and elegant silhouette. Combining an expressive limited-edition colour palette inspired by modernist art, the unique graphic, which was curated in-house by the Range Rover design team, is repeated on the 100 per cent silk twill scarves and meticulously quilted into each panel of the reversible jackets.

Kimberley Panton, Apparel Designer said: “We have curated a contemporary, new luxury lifestyle capsule for discerning individuals who appreciate Range Rover’s vision of modern luxury. The main influences for the collection came from an appreciation for British mid-century design. It was important to us to celebrate the interplay of colour and to reflect the eclecticness of London living, while harmoniously juxtaposing modernist lines and forms to create pieces that evoke modern grace, vibrancy and sophistication. Under the direction of Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern, it marks a Range Rover first to create modern luxury pieces in the contemporary lifestyle wear space that are the embodiment of bold, progressive design, and using our own, unique graphic prints”.

THE RANGE ROVER LONDON COLLECTION

The Range Rover London Collection is made from the finest materials, hand-crafted in the UK and Italy with a provenance of exquisite artisanship and craftmanship.

The men’s and women’s reversible jacket designs – Knightsbridge Promenade and Soho Chic, are individually hand cut, each panel meticulously placement quilted by an expert team of makers in Italy and the UK, with a bespoke zip pull design that features an inner ring chamfered edge created in Sunset Gold inspired by one of Range Rover’s renowned paint finishes.

Knightsbridge Promenade reversible design comes in brown with a placement quilted pink side, and the Soho Chic reversible design comes with a placement quilted side and to the other, a bold graphic print in raspberry and blush.

The two modern 100 per cent silk scarf designs highlight a story of craftsmanship that spans centuries old expertise in the UK and Europe. About Town is printed by an expert team of makers in Lake Como, Italy, while Chelsea Blossom is printed and made at one of the UK’s last surviving mills in Macclesfield. Each of the scarves is produced in low volumes with an acute focus on hand-finishing techniques including a beautiful hand rolled edge. Their high-graphic prints are a bold celebration of colour and their elegant draping speaks to the pure refinement of Range Rover.

Woven on jacquard looms, the luxury virgin wool cashmere mix blankets* are crafted in Italy by one of the world’s foremost purveyors of luxury textiles and custom-dyed in two colour palettes – London Nightfall and Cream Tea. They also feature the distinctive Bodyside Motif that is visible across the collection and are hand-finished with a blanket stitch edge.

The Range Rover lifestyle collection is completed with an iconic Range Rover aluminum sculpture, designed in two colour ways, an exclusive Sunset Gold colour and Tourmaline Brown created from a single piece of aluminum.

Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, said: “The first Range Rover collection showcases our brand expression and ethos in a new creative medium. Imbued in the same breathtaking modernity, these everlasting and sophisticated pieces are designed in exquisite materials and using timeless craftmanship. We are extending the desirability of the Range Rover brand beyond our current portfolio of products as we know our discerning customers are looking for more connections to the luxury brands that truly inspire them and embody their lifestyles.”

Martin Limpert, Managing Director for Range Rover, said: “Our first luxury lifestyle collection embodies Range Rover’s core DNA, and is the epitome of modern elegance, self-expression and vibrancy. These first limited-edition pieces are designed to enrich our client’s lives, evoking confidence and individuality.”

The Range Rover London Collection will be available to purchase hereand for clients to sample the quality and craftmanship of each piece at select Range Rover Houses around the world.

Range Rover will continue to expand its product offering for clients globally, including previews at desirable locations and with plans for future lifestyle collections later this year.

1*Blanket throws (90% wool and 10% cashmere).

2*Sunset gold has a split finish of PVD and satin.