Serene comfort: Reductive new centre console design ensures a serene cabin, crafted from the finest materials, with more usable interior space

Captivating technology: New floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen offers full digital control over key vehicle functions, powered by latest advanced Pivi Pro2 infotainment with built-in Amazon Alexa10

Perfect proportions: A true original, its optimised stance, taut detailing and Range Rover design DNA make it instantly recognisable – now enhanced with new colours and sophisticated finishes

Leather-free luxury: Range Rover Evoque is the only SUV in its class** available with KvadratTM 3 wool blend fabric - a luxurious, tactile and contemporary alternative to leather

Technical details: New Pixel LED headlights1 with chiseled front and rear signature graphics and new super-red rear illumination offer increased visibility and reduced glare for other road users thanks to advanced matrix technology

Breathe cleaner air: One of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class** promotes wellbeing and heightens driver alertness

Electric Hybrid: EV range of up to 62km (39 miles)4 means the average daily distance travelled by Range Rover Evoque drivers can be completed solely in EV mode*

Zero tailpipe emissions: P300e electric hybrid offers CO2 emissions from 31g/km4, with standard rapid DC charging providing fast top-ups – 0-80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes14

Beauty from every angle: Range Rover Evoque offers one of the most sophisticated suites of camera technologies in its class** with 3D Surround View, ClearSight Ground ViewTM 18 and Rear View19

Wireless Control: Regular Software Over The Air5 downloads reduce the need to visit a retailer, while Remote app17 ensures clients can check vehicle status and remotely lock/unlock, condition the cabin and schedule EV charging via a smartphone

Curated specification: New Autobiography offers the pinnacle of Range Rover luxury in a compact SUV

On sale now: New Range Rover Evoque is available to order now, priced from £40,080 (OTR) in the UK. Configure yours here – www.range-rover/range-rover-evoque

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – New Range Rover Evoque has a charismatic, sophisticated character, with its reductive design now enhanced with the latest technologies and luxurious material choices for modern luxury clients.

Range Rover Evoque’s reductive exterior presence is enhanced by a new grille and super-slim Pixel LED headlights1 with signature DRL, which deliver a technical, jewel-like appearance. New exterior accents and colours also complement the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and the flush deployable door handles that define Range Rover’s design DNA.

Inside, Range Rover’s reductive design philosophy is amplified with a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, seemingly floating within the driver’s eyeline for improved visibility, while liberating space for interior stowage and Wireless Device Charging. Powered by Pivi Pro2, with regular Software Over The Air5 drops and built-in Amazon Alexa10, the new centre console offers clients a seamless, comfortable digital experience.

The latest technologies and material innovations also promote wellbeing in the refreshed cabin, provided by one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class** – Cabin Air Purification Plus. Tactile material options include non-leather UltrafabricsTM and KvadratTM textile seats to provide a new dimension of modern luxury3.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover, said: “The original compact luxury Range Rover for the city is even smarter and more sophisticated than its predecessor. The cabin is reductive and serene, with new materials and colourways for effortless luxury. A single curved glass interface and clean air technology allows clients to enjoy the calm and tranquility that is the hallmark of a Range Rover.”

Clients have a choice of Evoque S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography models. The P300e plug-in electric hybrid enables clients to complete their average daily journeys in EV mode, with zero tailpipe emissions*. It is capable of up to 62km (39 miles) of electric-only driving according to the WLTP cycle, with new battery chemistry ensuring improved real-world range of up to 48km (30 miles)4. Every P300e features rapid DC charging capability as standard, for fast top-ups. A further choice of Ingenium petrol and diesel Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) engines provide a comprehensive range of refined, fuel-efficient powertrain options13.

Captivating design

New Range Rover Evoque features a subtle evolution of its reductive exterior design, with unmistakable hallmarks including its coupe-like silhouette, floating roof, continuous waistline and flush deployable door handles. The latest family grille design now provides a unified look across the Range Rover brand.

The exterior design is accentuated by new super-slim headlamps with the latest Pixel LED1 technology, featuring a jewel-like effect, crystal clear vision and complemented by chiseled new daytime running light graphics.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, JLR, said: “Range Rover Evoque’s unique personality has put its indelible mark on the automotive landscape. Its sophisticated design and timeless sense of modernity continues to strike that all important emotional chord.”

Design sophistication and innovation work in harmony with a redesigned interior. A clean centre console design features a tactile new gear shifter for automatic transmission models, while Pivi Pro2 infotainment is accessed via a crisp new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, from which clients can seamlessly control key vehicle functions. Now situated higher and closer to the driver, it also liberates more stowage space and features standard Wireless Device Charging.

The cabin is made even more inviting with a panoramic roof16 – which bathes the cabin in natural light – and the availability of tactile leather-free textile options.

Range Rover Evoque is the only SUV in its class available with KvadratTM 3 wool blend fabric** - a luxurious, tactile and contemporary alternative to leather. Tactility with a contemporary twist is provided by the leather-free KvadratTM 3 wool blend and Ebony perforated Ultrafabrics™ seating, with polyurethane textile inserts featuring a distinctive new perforation. Inspired by bespoke tailoring, the wool blends are 58 per cent lighter than leather and provide a contemporary appearance and tactility.

The innovative textile is the subject of extensive in-house durability testing in the Range Rover materials lab. To ensure it provides longevity and robustness, the materials go through 60,000 cycles of abrasion testing – the equivalent of 10 years of use – with UV testing that simulates three years’ exposure to harsh sunlight in just one month.

Innovative material options are available in addition to traditional leathers, while sophisticated new detailing – including Moonlight Chrome found on the steering wheel, centre console trim and air vents – provides a new air of refinement. Moonlight Chrome complements new trim finishers, which include Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium (depending on model), with Shadow Grey Ash Veneer providing an elegant finish on Range Rover Evoque Autobiography.

The Range Rover Evoque’s colour palette now features Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze, while contrast roof options enable clients to express their individuality, with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze to choose from. Its exterior character is enhanced further with a total of eight alloy wheel designs up to 21 inches in size6 and five new finishes, with diamond-turned offered on the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography and Dynamic HSE.

Connected technology

Following its introduction on the New Range Rover Velar, the Range Rover Evoque features the latest generation Pivi Pro2 infotainment technology. Controlled via an elegant new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, all major vehicle functions are incorporated into the new display, which appears to float seamlessly within the centre console.

Controls for the climate, seating and audio volume are always visible via new sidebars, featuring multi-functional sliding controls on either side. These virtual buttons provide immediate access to frequently used items, including individual temperature controls for the front occupants, cameras, navigation and audio volume.

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window demisters and heated seats. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customised with trademark Pivi Pro2 intelligence and flexibility.

The next-generation infotainment was the subject of extensive testing and development, both digitally and physically with human testers, to reduce task and interaction time and deliver the most user-friendly experience possible. Approximately 80 per cent of tasks can be performed within two taps of the home screen.

Pivi Pro2 supports effortless smartphone connectivity with Wireless Apple CarPlay™8. Wireless Android Auto® is also supported, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new stowage area in the centre console – provides immediate fast charging and reduces the need for wires.

New Range Rover Evoque is also Wi-Fi Enabled with a Data Plan9, ensuring occupants remain entertained and connected. Pivi Pro2 features twin embedded eSIM technology and cloud-based architecture, meaning it provides full access to a range of online apps9 – including Spotify and Deezer – integrated within the infotainment system.

Amazon Alexa10 brings a new level of convenience, providing the ability to control various settings and features using natural voice commands while reducing the potential for distraction. Alexa is embedded in Pivi Pro2 and can simply be activated by saying “Alexa” or tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen.

Range Rover Evoque also offers one of the most sophisticated suites of camera technologies in its class** with 3D Surround View, ClearSight Ground ViewTM 18 and ClearSight Interior Rear ViewTM 19 offering greater driver reassurance.

Superior refinement

Customary Range Rover refinement is provided by advanced technologies that promote comfort and wellbeing, in addition to a comprehensive range of curated options packs.

New Range Rover Evoque aims to provide the healthiest cabin environment possible, with one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class**. Cabin Air Purification Plus is available for the first time on Evoque and an enhancement on the previous system.

Available as part of the optional Comfort Pack, or standard on Autobiography, it features PM2.5 Filtration and CO2 Management which helps to promote wellbeing for the whole family, as well as heighten alertness for the driver by monitoring and controlling CO2 levels inside the cabin. It is activated by pressing the Purify button on the Air Quality page within Pivi Pro2 and works to reduce the level of allergens or particulates inside the vehicle.

It uses nanoeTM X technology to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) app technology allows clients to monitor outside air quality at their location and their destination on screen.15

Enhanced visibility at night is provided by new Pixel LED Headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)1. Standard on Dynamic HSE and Autobiography, the new system features three times as many LEDs as the previous Matrix LED headlights. Each headlight features four pixel modules, containing 67 precisely controlled LEDs. They accurately adapt to the road conditions ahead to provide the optimum forward beam.

Dynamic Bend Lighting uses speed and steering data to respond to the road ahead and illuminate dark corners and verges, while the high beam range can focus light almost half a kilometre in front, for optimum visibility.

Able to cast shadows around four oncoming objects and avoid dazzling, Adaptive Driving Beam automatically adapts to vehicle speed, casting a wide beam at low speeds and a more intense, longer beam above 70km/h (43mph).

Electrified performance

New Range Rover Evoque continues to offer a range of plug-in electric hybrid and mild hybrid electric power, delivering fuel-efficiencies and performance. This includes the advanced P300e plug-in electric hybrid, available alongside a range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines which all feature the latest Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to boost efficiency and responses13.

The P300e electric hybrid offers clients the best of all worlds, enabling Range Rover Evoque drivers to complete their average daily journeys* with zero tailpipe emissions, thanks to an electric-only range of up to 62km (39 miles) from its 14.9kWh battery. The electric hybrid powertrain combines an efficient three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor, providing a total power output of 309PS, 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds (0-60mph in 6.1 seconds). Updated battery chemistry offers an improved real-world driving experience, with an expected real-world electric range of up to 48km (30 miles). On longer journeys, this means a total real-world range of up to 651km (404 miles) with CO2 emissions from 31g/km.4

Rapid DC charging is standard on the Evoque P300e, ensuring swift charges away from home in as little as 30 minutes***, meaning the next electric-only drive is only a short charge away. Using a 7kW home charger, 0-100% charge can be completed in around two hours11.

Advanced mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) petrols and diesels complete the line-up. The technology enhances efficiency and responsiveness by using a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) to harvest energy that is normally lost under braking and deceleration. It is stored in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery beneath the loadspace and is redeployed when accelerating, delivering a more refined operation of the fuel-saving start-stop system.

Trademark Range Rover engagement and composure on all terrains is provided by advanced chassis technologies.

Adaptive Dynamics – where fitted12 – ensures suspension stiffness is optimised for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling. There’s even a specific calibration for off-road driving, while altering driving parameters via the Configurable Dynamics system delivers exceptional performance and agility on-road.

Supreme all-terrain breadth of capability is guaranteed by the intelligent torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system, providing the optimum torque distribution to suit the conditions, whether driving dynamically on the road or pulling away from a standstill on slippery surfaces.

Terrain Response 2® is accessible through Pivi Pro2 and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure.

The New Range Rover Evoque is priced from £40,080 in the UK. Configure yours at www.range-rover/range-rover-evoque

-Ends-

1Options and their availability remain market dependent. Check with your retailer for local market availability.

2Pivi Pro features, options and their availability remain market dependent - check with your retailer for local market availability and full terms. Certain features require an appropriate sim with a suitable data contract which will require further subscription after the initial term advised by your Retailer. Mobile connectivity cannot be guaranteed in all locations.

3Only available as an option for HSE and Autobiography models. Leather-free Ebony perforated Ultrafabrics™ and Kvadrat™ wool blend seating option.

4The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer's tests in accordance with EU WLTP legislation derivatives with a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment, accessories fitted, actual route and battery condition. Figures shown are for European EU6 markets. Other market fuel economy and range certification and figures published at www.landrover.com All emissions, fuel economy and EV-only range figures are EU WLTP (TEL) Combined. EV range figures are based upon production vehicle over a standardised route. Range achieved will vary dependent on vehicle and battery condition, actual route and environment and driving style.

5Software Over The Air subject to driver consent, network connection and market availability.

6Not available on electric plug-in hybrid models.

7Unavailable on D165 FWD Manual, P160 FWD Auto.

8Apple CarPlay is a Trademark of Apple Inc.

9Subject to availability and option packs, in connected markets only.

10Amazon Alexa applicable in specific markets only. Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

11Charging times will vary dependent on many factors, including the age, condition, temperature and existing charge of the battery; facility used and duration of charge.

12Unavailable on D165, D200, P250 and PHEV.

13Diesel mild hybrid availability is Market dependent.

14Charging times will vary dependent on many factors, including but not limited to: the age, condition, temperature and existing charge of the battery; facility used and duration of charge.

15In connected UK, European and US markets only. Texcell research, 2020 carried out for and result supplied by Panasonic.

16Optional feature - fixed on Dynamic HSE, sliding on Autobiography. Options and their availability remain market dependent. Check with your retailer for local market availability.

17Compatible smartphones only.

18ClearSight GroundView™ dependent on optional 360 Surround Camera. Image is not live. Check surroundings for safety. Subject to local regulations.

19Optional feature. Subject to local regulations. If Bifocal or Varifocal users cannot easily adjust focus on the ClearSight digital rear view image, they may revert to rear view mirror mode at any time.

*Average daily journey length (48km) calculated using InControl data from 30 global markets for Range Rover Evoque vehicles between 2019 and 2022. Assumes fully charged battery.

**When measured against a closed class of competitors as of 03/03/2023.

***When using a 50kW rapid DC charger.

