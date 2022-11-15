Dubai, UAE: RAMZIQ – an ultra-secure, user friendly new Blockchain platform – set out its ambitious plans at its recently concluded annual initiative - Smart Chain Forum in Dubai (13 November, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai).

The forum enables attendees to develop concepts and sustainable methods aimed at enhancing the future of digital assets in this 6th era of technology.

There were a number of interesting topics that were touched upon during the event. One of the key speakers Mr. Patrick Campos, Chief Strategy Officer, Securrency, spoke on the topic of “Future of Digital Assets and how Blockchain is disrupting the fintech sector”. There was also a very engaging panel discussion on “Shaping the future of digital assets in the 6th era of innovation.”

Speaking to industry leaders and innovators at the forum, Mr. Solaiman Al Rifai, Founding Partner at RAMZIQ explained that his company has been inspired by the UAE’s mission to be a pioneer in Blockchain and is focused on bringing the technology to every citizen.

Addressing the Smart Chain Forum as a keynote speaker, Mr. Al Rifai introduced the ZENIQ NFT Marketplace which is the largest NFT market place in the world. It runs on the ZENIQ Blockchain. Through ZENIQ Marketplace customers can discover, collect and sell NFTs.

Mr. Al Rifai also elaborated on the features of the ZENIQ App which is one of the most exciting products of the ZENIQ Ecosystem. The app is a whole management system of its own and works as a secure wallet on the smartphone. The app also has the first ever Blockchain enabled chat system which is encrypted end to end and fully decentralized. This chat system has both video and voice capability. It also helps in the swapping functionality between major coins and tokens. The app NOMO is also integrated with the ZENIQ debit card and also with the ZENIQ Hub. The app is supported by biometric integration and is also secure with support of recovery words.

Mr. Al Rifai also touched upon the RAMZIQ Tokenization Whitepaper which talks about Blockchain being a key enabler of Web 3.0 and a detailed analysis of the ZENIQ Blockchain ecosystem. The whitepaper describes in detail on how tokenization is the key driver for the digital economy.

“RAMZIQ wants to make sure people now have a digitalised ecosystem whereby they can use Blockchain technology and tokenization for all their assets,” said Mr. Al Rifai. “As the tokenisation of digital assets proves central to the UAE’s financial roadmap, RAMZIQ will address a crucial market gap for the storage and security of digital assets.”

Erwin Dokter, Founding Partner at RAMZIQ commented: “Blockchain is changing the world – indeed, the global Blockchain market is projected to grow from US $7.18 billion in 2022 to $163.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 56.3%.

He added: “RAMZIQ wants to encourage the mass adoption of Blockchain technology. Up until now only 3% of all potential users are familiar with and have access to Blockchain technology – so we are targeting the remaining 97 percent.”

“That’s why the UAE is providing the right infrastructure and facilities for Blockchain organisations to come up with innovative technologies – it will provide great opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs in the ecosystem.”

He added: “At ZENIQ, we are truly excited about our technology, and we look forward to sharing our latest innovations in the Blockchain technology space in 2023 and beyond.”

"According to forecasts, the tokenization market will reach a global volume of around US$ 24 trillion by 2027. ZENIQ's ecosystem and its cutting-edge Blockchain technology allows users to dive into this promising market.”

Walid Alnuseirat, CEO at RAMZIQ commented: “Tokenized assets increase market liquidity. They also remove the liquidity premium associated with investments that are traditionally more difficult or time-consuming to sell, like fine art, real estate, or any other investment opportunity.”

