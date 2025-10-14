Madinah, Saudi Arabia – Saudi entrepreneur Mr. Mohammed Khalid A. Sabbagh has announced plans to open a new Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Madinah, one of the world’s most revered destinations for Muslim travellers.

Developed in collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, the upcoming Ramada by Wyndham Madinah will feature 77 well-appointed guest rooms and is strategically located in the Al Jamawat area on Al Salam Road, just 5 km from the Holy Mosque. The hotel will serve the growing number of domestic and international pilgrims visiting Madinah each year, offering convenience, comfort, and trusted hospitality under the Ramada by Wyndham brand.

Once operational, the hotel will include modern guest rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a fully equipped gym, and contemporary interiors designed to provide a welcoming and reliable stay experience for both leisure and religious travellers.

Mr. Mohammed Khalid A. Sabbagh, Owner of Ramada by Wyndham Madinah, said: “It is an honour to bring the renowned Ramada by Wyndham brand to the holy city of Madinah. This project represents my personal commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and contributing to the Kingdom’s rapidly growing tourism and hospitality sector. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to experience warm Saudi hospitality combined with the international standards that the Ramada by Wyndham name represents.”

Mohammad Haj Hassan, Country Director – KSA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Mr. Sabbagh on this exciting development in Madinah, a city of deep spiritual and cultural importance. This partnership underscores Wyndham’s commitment to expanding our presence across Saudi Arabia and supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.”

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing tourism markets globally, welcoming over 110 million visitors in 2023, including 30 million international travellers, driven by the government’s Vision 2030 strategy and major investment in tourism infrastructure.

The new Ramada by Wyndham Madinah will further strengthen Wyndham’s footprint in the Kingdom, where the company already operates hotels in Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Dammam, and other major cities.

