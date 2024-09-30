Dubai-UAE – Sport Impact Summit is proud to announce the ATP as its latest Impact Partner, strengthening a growing team of sporting organisations and elite athletes set on creating a more sustainable and healthier planet through the power of sport.

ATP has been spearheading a mission to address the environmental impact of professional tennis under its ATP Serves initiative, launched in 2020. With players competing across more than 60 tournaments in 29 countries each season on the ATP Tour, travel, resource consumption and advocacy have emerged as key focus areas.

The organisation’s flagship initiative to date, the ATP Carbon Tracker, is a first-of-its-kind app enabling players to track and mitigate travel emissions on Tour. Created in partnership with Infosys, Carbon Tracker empowers players to make carbon-conscious decisions on how they travel to events. Read the 2023 ATP Serves Sustainability Report here.

“Tennis has a billion global fans and a unique platform to effect change,” said Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO. “We’ve been building on a groundswell of energy and incredible initiatives across our ecosystem of players and tournaments. We’re delighted to be part of Sport Impact Summit so we can continue to innovate and forge new relationships.”

Earlier this year, ATP donated $100,000 on behalf of the top three performers in the 2023 Carbon Tracker standings, Mackenzie McDonald, Ben Shelton and Cameron Norrie, to support environmental sustainability initiatives selected by the players. An equivalent prize pool has been announced for 2024.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ATP as a Sport Impact Summit partner,” said Sean Morris, Co-Founder of Sport Impact Summit. “Having a top-tier governing body in our squad with a global audience will help us inspire a billion people to make better choices and create a more sustainable and healthier planet.

“We need more sports organisations to help us rally and inspire a comeback. Every single point counts if we’re going to change the score, and really get a grip on the climate crisis.”

The Sport Impact Summit team will make its debut in Dubai this December as elite athletes, sports organisations, teams, academics, the green finance community and corporations come together to harness the power of sport to facilitate global change.

Taking place at the Atlantis, The Palm, on 4th and 5th December 2024, this innovative summit aims to inspire a billion people to take action for both the health of the planet and their own well-being.

As the summit edges closer, Sport Impact Summit will continue to reveal its line-up of Impact Partners, sponsors and Impact Champions. The message is clear: the game is on, and failure is not an option.

For more information, visit www.sportimpactsummit.com.

About Sport Impact Summit:

Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.

The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive breakout streams. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.

The Atlantis offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.

Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire one billion to join the team across seven pillars:

Innovation and Technology

Sustainable Sponsorship

Education and Communication

Human Health

Equality and Inclusion

Green Investment

Legacy

About ATP

As governing body of the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour, the ATP entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

