Ras Al Khaimah: A high-level delegation from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, successfully concluded a strategic tour across four major Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Ningxia, Xiamen, and Hangzhou, aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and expanding cross-border investment opportunities.

During the multi-city visit, the RAKEZ leadership engaged with prominent business leaders from a wide array of sectors, including new energy vehicles, furnishing, unmanned aerial vehicles, building materials, packaging, and manufacturing. The delegation also held productive discussions with representatives from Longhua-Shenzhen Government, Guangdong Emirates Business Union, and China National Building Material Group, focusing on deepening industrial collaboration and trade partnerships.

At the 7th China-Arab States Expo in Ningxia, Jallad delivered a keynote address during the high-level China-UAE Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference emphasising the deep-rooted partnership between China and the Arab world, built on a foundation of innovation, sustainable development, and economic synergy. He highlighted the UAE’s evolution of free zones into dynamic economic ecosystems designed to attract global investors, enable rapid deployment, and embed innovation across industries.

Jallad said, “Our visit to China was a valuable opportunity to strengthen partnerships and experience the innovation and ambition fuelling iits industrial growth. We explored powerful synergies between our economies and uncovered high-impact collaboration opportunities across cities. These engagements reaffirm our commitment to building stronger economic bridges between Ras Al Khaimah and China. At RAKEZ, we’re proud to be a strategic ally for Chinese enterprises looking to expand globally and are fully equipped to support their growth from the heart of the Middle East.”

RAKEZ COO Anas Hijjawi addressed the 7th Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum during the China International Fair for Investment and Trade. RAKEZ also co-hosted a seminar with the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. At both events, the economic zone highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s robust economic landscape, specialised industrial zones, and comprehensive, investor-focused business solutions.

The UAE continues to be China’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, serving as a vital hub with over 60% of Chinese exports to the MENA region transiting through the country to more than 400 cities. Ras Al Khaimah, through RAKEZ, plays a crucial role in supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the Middle East.

RAKEZ is already home to over 300 thriving Chinese companies operating in sectors such as LED lighting, packaging, recycling, engineering, F&B, and smart manufacturing. With more than 35,000 companies from 50 sectors, RAKEZ continues to offer tailored infrastructure, strategic location advantages, and unparalleled support services.

The economic zone also maintains strategic cooperation agreements with eight key Chinese regions, including Tianjin, Shenzhen (Longhua), and Wenzhou, further reinforcing its commitment to facilitating bilateral growth and deepening UAE-China economic ties. Therefore, when meeting the Longhua Government during this trip, the RAKEZ delegation reviewed the past year’s bilateral cooperation, acknowledged progress made, and expressed a shared commitment to deepen ties. Both parties agreed to establish a long-term communication mechanism to ensure sustained collaboration.

