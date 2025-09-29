Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zhejiang Investment Promotion Center (ZIPC). This aims to strengthen the frameworks of cooperation in the areas of investment promotion, knowledge and expertise exchange, and supporting future partnership opportunities in the digital trade sector, in line with global trends towards a sustainable digital economy.

Zhejiang Province is located to the southwest of Shanghai, one of the provinces with the most vibrant private economy in China. Home to leading companies such as Alibaba, Geely, Hikvision and DeepSeek, its private sector has been a core driver of local economic growth, spanning key industries such as manufacturing, e-commerce, and modern services.

This collaboration is part of joint efforts to strengthen economic and trade relations and open new horizons for investment in innovative digital sectors. Finalised on the sidelines of the World Digital Trade Expo 2025 in Hangzhou, the signing ceremony saw the presence of senior officials and representatives of economic and investment bodies from the UAE and China.

RAKEZ Business Development Director – China, Miaomiao Liu said, “Our collaboration with the Zhejiang Investment Promotion Center marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Zhejiang Province. It elevates RAKEZ’s visibility among Chinese investors and opens the door for meaningful knowledge exchange and long-term cooperation, while also supporting the establishment of new factories and companies in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Through its participation in the World Digital Trade Expo, RAKEZ reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking opportunities in digital trade, which is a fast-growing sector driving transformation across global markets.

