Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has entered into a landmark partnership with Koshima, a leader in Artificial Intelligence education and consulting. This partnership will empower businesses with a practical approach to AI that enhances operational efficiency, optimises costs, and catalyses business growth

This innovative initiative, the first of its kind among UAE licensing authorities, was established through a partnership agreement signed by Koshima Co-Founder and AI Business Consultant Rob Hayes and RAKEZ VAS Director Kutyba Alissa at the Compass Coworking Centre.

Through this partnership, Koshima will offer a suite of services that bridge the gap between traditional AI training and real-world application. This includes customised AI enablement workshops for RAKEZ clients tailored to specific roles, tasks and activities within businesses, ensuring participants apply AI skills immediately to deliver tangible value. All enablement sessions are audited and accredited, providing participants with certifications upon completion. Furthermore, Koshima’s consulting services offer a results-driven approach to AI adoption, helping businesses integrate AI with measurable business impact to strengthen their operations and drive measurable growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad underscored the importance of the partnership, stating:"We are thrilled to partner with Koshima, equipping our clients with the advanced technological tools and expertise required to excel in a competitive global marketplace. This partnership demonstrates our economic zone's dedication to integrating cutting-edge AI solutions into our clients’ business operations, perfectly aligning with our strategic vision of fostering innovation and driving digital transformation."

Koshima Co-Founder Rob Hayes highlighted the impact of the collaboration:"By partnering with RAKEZ, we are ensuring that businesses have immediate access to AI solutions that are both practical and strategic. Together, we are bringing hands-on training and consulting services that cuts through the hype and empowers companies to make deliberate, purposeful and measurable use of AI to increase workforce productivity, enhance business process efficiency and enable businesses for accelerated growth."

This collaboration with Koshima provides RAKEZ clients with crucial AI skills and consulting that are specifically designed to be practical and role-specific, ensuring swift integration and application of AI within their daily operations. The immediate availability of these services enables companies to begin and progress through their AI transformation journey swiftly, positioning them to boost productivity, increase efficiency and secure a competitive edge.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Koshima

Koshima is a specialist business consultancy that helps organisations leverage artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, productivity and growth. Named after Koshima Island in Japan, where small behavioural shifts led to widespread transformation, the company is built on the belief that incremental gains drive lasting impact.

With a function-first approach, Koshima applies AI across organisational functions including HR, finance, procurement, sales, marketing and strategy to optimise daily operations and enhance decision-making. Rooted in design thinking and its proprietary Koshima TIME Framework, it prioritises approaches that deliver measurable value.

Koshima specialises in AI Use Case identification, pinpointing high-impact business areas for AI and certified workforce AI Enablement programmes, providing hands-on learning tailored to real-world tasks.

Koshima focuses on transformation, ensuring organisations leverage artificial intelligence correctly to drive real operational impact. Koshima makes AI adoption practical, accessible and results-driven, enabling businesses to boost productivity, increase efficiency and scale with confidence.