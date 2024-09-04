RAKBANK has successfully completed its first Tier 2 security issuance, raising USD 250 million, the securities were issued with a maturity of 10.25 years and a non-call period of 5.25 years (10.25NC5.25), carrying a coupon rate of 5.875%.

The issuance was met with a very strong investor demand, being oversubscribed by 4 times with peak orders received in excess of USD 1 billion. This significant demand enabled RAKBANK to tighten the pricing by 42.5 basis points, reflecting investor confidence in the bank’s financial stability and growth prospects.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

For more information, please contact:

Gambit Communications

Tony Sidgwick

Account Director

+97150 4653458

tony@gambit.ae