Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK) real estate market is poised for significant growth and price appreciation, driven by surging demand and a housing shortage in the next few years, according to Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), a full-service real estate agency and part of the Metropolitan Group.

Despite the launch of new projects on Marjan Island, the market is expected to face a substantial deficit of homes by the time the Wynn Gaming resort structure is completed in late 2025.

Maxim Novikov, Head of RAK branch at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “Even with new projects underway on Marjan Island, RAK will face a shortage of available homes. Demand is expected to continue to outpace supply, making it an exciting market to watch in the near future. There has been strong demand, particularly for waterfront and beachfront properties in RAK with many new developments selling out quickly. Several projects are selling out during their launch phase or even before they are officially announced.”

According to MPP, while numerous new projects are anticipated to be announced this year, the current delivery timeline is creating a significant gap. The number of new units expected to be delivered in RAK this year remains relatively low. For example, in 2024, very few projects were completed, with only 318 units delivered in Marina Residence at Al Hamra and 89 units in Marbela 2. In 2025, the delivery pipeline is slightly more promising, with two projects set to be completed in Mina (formerly Mina Al Arab). These include 648 apartments and 13 lofts in Bay Residence, along with 146 apartments in Gateway 2.

Despite the additional units coming to the market, the demand is still expected to outstrip supply.

The shortage of ready units has resulted in off-plan property prices increasing on average 15-20% in 2024 and this trend is expected to continue this year as well. The highest demand is for studios and one-bedroom units in waterfront projects near the Wynn Resort.

“We are witnessing exceptionally strong demand, particularly for beachfront properties. Properties close to the Wynn Resort are seeing significant interest, especially smaller studio and one-bedroom units. At the same time, there is a noticeable demand for commercial, retail spaces, as well as villas and townhouses in prime waterfront locations. However, the supply of these types of properties remains limited,” said Mr. Novikov.



Several key factors are expected to drive demand for real estate in RAK over the next few years. The population of the emirate is projected to nearly double, reaching 650,000 residents by 2030. Additionally, the rapid progress of the Wynn Resort construction is fueling excitement and interest in the area.

Ras Al Khaimah’s Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is also attracting entrepreneurs from around the world, boosting demand for both residential and commercial properties. RAKEZ achieved record growth in 2024, welcoming 13,141 new companies, which represents a 66% increase in registrations compared to 2023. Also, the emirate’s forward-thinking approach to cryptocurrency trading and blockchain technology is another factor contributing to its appeal.

While Marjan Island continues to capture much attention, other areas in RAK are also poised for significant growth, according to MPP. Areas such as Mina, Al Hamra and RAK Central are expected to see substantial development, offering high growth potential for real estate investors.

Mr. Novikov concluded, “The real estate market in RAK is set for dynamic growth and entering an exciting phase. Investors and homebuyers alike should be prepared for rising prices and increased competition for the limited available properties.”