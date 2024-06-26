Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Properties today launches the NB Collection of exclusive high-end villas situated on Mina Al Arab’s Hayat Island – a vibrant residential community set within a stunning natural environment – combining the best of luxury living with recreation and relaxation.

Located between the pristine shoreline of Angel Bay, Hayat Island’s a premier destination for entertainment and leisure, and immediately adjacent to the world-famous Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, these exquisite properties offer a unique lifestyle setting that embraces the sun, sand, and sea. With direct access to both the beach and all surrounding facilities, including beach clubs, the vibrant marina and Mina Al Arab’s exceptional hotels, the community provides an unparalleled fusion of indoor and outdoor living.

Blending seamlessly with their beachfront surroundings, the 11 villas in the NB Collection are masterpieces of contemporary architectural flair, uniting elegant design with functionality. Each villa features spacious living areas that exude luxury and comfort, with open-plan layouts and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. The design incorporates expansive floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light and provide stunning views, elevating the standards of luxury living. With the highest quality finishes, each villa spans three levels, featuring a private swimming pool on the ground floor, balconies on the first floor, and a rooftop sun terrace with provisions for an additional plunge pool.

The private gated development is distinguished by its integrated garden spaces, providing a unique sense of tranquillity and connectivity with the outdoors. Residents enjoy an immersive waterfront lifestyle with access to adjacent hotel facilities, including the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, and the newly released luxurious amenities of Raha Island.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “The launch of the NB Collection marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our portfolio of ultra-luxury properties in Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving real estate market. This new exclusive high-end villa community represents the height of refined design and offers a serene retreat where residents can fully immerse themselves in the coastal paradise and natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah. By setting a new benchmark for residential living, RAK Properties continues to strengthen its reputation for creating exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving appetite of our clientele.

For more information, visit the RAK Properties website or contact the sales centre by calling toll free on 800 4020.

-Ends-

