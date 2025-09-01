Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed real estate developer, has announced a strategic partnership with Hubpay, the UAE's leading ADGM-regulated fintech, to enable international clients to purchase property using digital assets.

The collaboration allows RAK Properties to attract a new class of global buyers looking to invest in Ras Al Khaimah's booming real estate market. Clients can now pay for property using major digital assets like USDT, BTC, ETH, and more. Hubpay's regulated platform ensures payments are instantly and seamlessly converted to UAE dirhams and settled directly into RAK Properties' account.

The new service expands the investment appeal of the developer’s signature Mina community, tapping into a growing ecosystem of digitally-savvy international investors. By diversifying its payment options, RAK Properties is evolving the investment landscape and cementing its position as an innovative leader in one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

Rahul Jogani, Chief Financial Officer at RAK Properties, said: “Our new partnership with Hubpay is another step forward with our strategy of innovation and accessibility as we continue to make investment in Mina, and Ras Al Khaimah, easier and more attractive to a growing international clientele. By enabling and supporting the use of digital assets, we are engaging with a new ecosystem of digitally and investment savvy customers while at the same time strengthening RAK Properties’ status as a forward-thinking brand as well as a trusted master developer.”

Kevin Kilty, CEO of Hubpay, said: “This partnership is about enabling a leading real estate developer, RAK Properties, to attract a new class of global buyers looking to purchase property with digital assets. Our regulated solution provides the trust and infrastructure for high-value transactions, ensuring the process is secure, compliant, and seamless for global clients. We're proud to be the payment engine that powers these prestigious transactions for a forward-thinking brand like RAK Properties.”

As part of the new partnership, RAK Properties will not directly handle any digital assets. All payments will be processed through Hubpay and its VARA-licensed partners, ensuring every transaction is fully compliant and transparent.

The collaboration aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 strategy and boosts RAK Properties’ long-term aspirations as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Construction across Mina is continuing at pace, with more than 800 units scheduled for delivery before year-end, demonstrating the waterfront development’s growing appeal to diverse investors from the UAE and beyond.