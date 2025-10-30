Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2024, RAK Ports and Jianhua Holdings Group are proud to announce the next phase of their strategic collaboration, marking Jianhua’s official entry into the UAE market and the commencement of construction on the region’s first Prestressed High Strength Concrete (PHC) Piles Factory at RAK Maritime City Free Zone.

The landmark project represents a key milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial growth strategy and is being supported by RAK Ports’ greenfield port development, designed to enhance the Emirate’s export capabilities for heavy and oversized industrial products. The facility will leverage Saqr 2.0’s deep-water berths, unobstructed access to the quayside, and integrated logistics infrastructure to efficiently serve regional and international markets.

In partnership with PHC Technologies, Jianhua’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will specialize in the production and export of large-diameter prestressed concrete piles, addressing the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance foundation solutions across the GCC and beyond.

The AED 120 million investment will create up to 500 new jobs in Ras Al Khaimah and is projected to generate annual port revenues in excess of AED 20 million. The plant will be spread over 540,000 sqft of Freezone land, with up to 1 million metric tonnes in raw material sourcing from the adjoining quarries, cement and concrete complex.

Ras Al Khaimah’s established ecosystem of concrete, cement, and limestone quarries, combined with its strategic deep-water ports, makes the Emirate an ideal hub for the precast and construction materials industry. This collaboration further cements Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing and sustainable infrastructure development

The initial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jianhua Holdings Group of Guangdong Province, China, stemmed from discussions between the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong, which culminated in a partnership agreement signed between the Emirate and the Province in November 2024. The partnership has since proven mutually beneficial across several sectors, including education, transport, aviation and cultural exchange.

Roy Cummins, CEO of RAK Ports, stated:

“Our collaboration with Jianhua and PHC Technologies comes at a pivotal time as Ras Al Khaimah advances our new port development. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is purpose-built to strengthen the breakbulk and project cargo sector, offering seamless connectivity for heavy and oversized industrial products. With deep-water berths, dedicated logistics corridors, and proximity to the region’s key cement and quarry assets, RAK Ports provides an integrated ecosystem that perfectly supports the growth of the precast and wider construction materials industry across the UAE and the region.”

​ Wang Guihua, Chairman of Jianhua Holdings Group, stated:

"The Ras Al Khaimah factory is Jianhua Holdings' first production base in the Middle East. With the personal attention of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the strong support of the local government and RAK Ports, the project will leverage the location and resource ecosystem advantages of Saqr Port, introduce advanced Chinese manufacturing technologies, and supply high-quality, low-carbon green building materials for local infrastructure projects. This will inject advanced momentum into the high-quality economic development of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE. In the future, we will take this base as a core hub to radiate the surrounding regional markets and continue to contribute Jianhua's strength to the economic development of the Middle East."

Nader Alizadeh, Owner and Managing Director PHC Technologies said:

“PHC Technologies RMC FZC is pleased to announce the signing of a joint venture with the world’s leading concrete pile manufacturer to construct a state-of-the-art precast concrete pile production facility in RAK Maritime City.

Precast high-strength piles—first developed in Japan in the 1960s—have become the foundation of modern infrastructure projects across Far East Asia. Manufactured in a controlled environment, these piles deliver superior quality, greater load-bearing capacity, and faster installation, all while minimizing disruption on construction sites.

A cornerstone of this venture’s success will be the strategic location and advanced logistics infrastructure of RAK Maritime City and the newly expanded Saqr 2.0 Port. The port’s deep-water berths and modern facilities will enable seamless regional and international distribution, ensuring efficient access to markets across the GCC, wider Middle East, and North Africa. This logistical advantage positions the factory as a central hub for high-performance pile solutions in the region.”

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world’s population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to 50,000+ companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings.

With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

About Jianhua Holdings Group

Jianhua Holdings Group, a multifaceted business conglomerate founded in 1992, boasts two publicly listed companies, a workforce exceeding 30,000, and annual revenues that top $10 billion. The group’s extensive portfolio includes the production of prestressed high-strength concrete piles, prestressed concrete cylinder pipes, manufacturing of industrial machinery and equipment, trading of bulk construction materials, as well as the development of intelligent driving system software and hardware. Additionally, it engages in environmental protection and logistics services. Jianhua Holdings stands out as the sole recipient of the prestigious "National Enterprise Technology Center" within the industry in China and is recognized as the champion in the prestressed high-strength concrete pile sector. The group is now ramping up its overseas investments and expansion, with the Middle East poised to become a focal point for its future market strategies.

About RAK Ports

RAK Ports is a dynamic network of four ports, serving as a central hub for international trade and manufacturing. RAK Ports offers a comprehensive range of essential services, including Breakbulk & Project Cargo Terminals, Bulk Cargo Terminals – Cape Size Draft, International Container Terminals, Freezone with direct quayside access & Mainland Leases, Ship Repair & Yacht Manufacturing Hub, Quayside Warehousing and Marine & Anchorage Layby.

RAK Ports operates all its strategic port facilities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, providing world-class infrastructure for logistics, manufacturing and industrial activities. RAK Ports is a key driver of economic growth in the region, offering tailored solutions for industries seeking a competitive advantage in the UAE and global markets. RAK Ports’ flagship Saqr Port is the largest bulk port in the Middle East and Africa, handling over 65 million tonnes of cargo annually, with capability to berth Capesize vessels. It also features a container terminal with a capacity of 350,000 TEUs. Ras Al Khaimah Ports