Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Adding onto its unique Ancestry Testing technology, which can trace family roots from five to 100 generations and beyond, RAK Hospital is proud to announce the addition of novel Y-DNA testing. This first-of-its-kind test in the UAE combines Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) with proprietary bioinformatic algorithms developed at RAK Hospital’s NGS Laboratory in Ras Al Khaimah. The test is complementary for all individuals opting for Ancestry Testing, and with just a simple saliva sample, it opens a fascinating window into paternal lineage.

Ancestry testing is a genetic test that analyzes DNA to uncover family origins, ethnic background, and lineage. By comparing an individual’s DNA with populations worldwide, it helps identify ethnic composition, admixture, relatives, and family history within roughly 5–7 generations.

The Y chromosome, found only in males, is a small but significant part of the human genome. Over the past decade, scientists have increasingly used it to study human migration, evolution, and population spread. Its unique mutations remain fixed over generations, allowing researchers to trace exact sequences and map paternal ancestry in detail.

Passed exclusively from father to son, Y-DNA allows men to explore male migration patterns across thousands of years. Y-Haplogroup analysis zooms in on paternal lineage, showing where one’s father’s ancestors came from and how they journeyed through history. The report also includes a link to a real-time interactive map, tracing the footprints of ancestors as they migrated across the globe.

Dr. Hafiz Ahmad, Head of Molecular Division at RAK Hospital and Microbiology Chairperson at RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, said: "Ancestry testing is not just science—it’s a journey into your past. With Y-Haplogroup testing, we can trace paternal roots, explore migration paths, and connect people to their historical heritage in a way never done locally before."

Dr. Hafiz further added with pride: "Based on several years of ancestry data from our NGS Lab, Haplogroup J1 (J1-P58) has emerged as the major Arabic haplogroup, predominantly found across the Arabian Peninsula, accounting for 40% to 75% of the population in certain regions. Approximately 34% of UAE males tested at RAK Hospital belong to this haplogroup, along with other Haplogroups J2, E1 R1 also found among local UAE population, highlighting that the DNA of people in the UAE shares significant similarities with populations across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Interestingly, the ancestral genetic signatures identified in Emiratis are also found in individuals from countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and India. This overlap underscores the UAE’s long history as a crossroads of trade, migration, and cultural exchange, stretching back centuries."

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director at RAK Hospital, added: "There’s something profoundly exciting about connecting with your past—discovering where your ancestors came from, understanding the journeys they undertook, and seeing how their stories continue in your DNA. Our combined Ancestry and Y-Haplogroup tests let people experience this personal journey of discovery, making history feel alive and deeply personal."

Dr. Ashendu Pandey, CEO of RAK Hospital, said: "Humans have always been curious about their origins, but today technology allows us to explore this curiosity like never before. With the latest NGS-based ancestry and Y-DNA testing, we can uncover detailed insights into lineage, migration, and genetic heritage that were impossible to access a decade ago. This is a leap in making the science of ancestry accurate, accessible, and meaningful for everyone in the UAE."

Y-DNA testing can determine familial connections between male relatives—such as father-son, brothers, or cousins—and estimate the number of generations since a shared paternal ancestor. When combined with Ancestry testing, it provides a comprehensive view of both paternal and overall lineage.

Getting started is simple and convenient. Customers can order a saliva kit online, collect their sample at home (avoiding food or drink 30 minutes prior), and schedule pickup anywhere in the UAE. Results are delivered within 4–6 weeks via email or the RAK Hospital mobile app.

As part of the service, customers also receive free report interpretation and consultation every Friday, offering a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of their ancestry and Y-DNA insights.

The combined Ancestry + Y-Haplogroup test is available for a special price of AED 1,499, providing residents a world-class, convenient way to discover their roots.

