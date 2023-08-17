Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The eagerly anticipated RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023, now in its second edition, has swiftly garnered momentum as a nationwide endeavor designed to empower the community in managing diabetes biomarkers, particularly HbA1c levels and BMI. Remarkably, the challenge has already welcomed over 4000 participants in a mere span of 48 hours. Commencing on 14th August, the online and virtual registration portals have been set in motion, while physical registrations will take place at the RAK Hospital premises from 18th to 20th August, between 9 am to 5 pm.

Officially launched in collaboration with MOHAP- RAK (Ministry of Health and Prevention- Ras Al Khaimah), this three-month-long transformative campaign by RAK Hospital aims to be a guiding light for lifestyle changes, highlighting the pivotal role of dietary adjustments and regular exercise in managing and even reversing diabetes. The challenge is tailored for individuals with an HbA1C level of 5.7 and above, providing a platform for participants to embark on a journey of health rejuvenation.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The surge of participants in the contest is a testament to people's dedication to their health. It’s inspiring to witness this commitment to change. Registrations are open until 20th August, and I urge all those with diabetes or at risk to join this nationwide movement and lead the way in embracing transformation."

Culminating on World Diabetes Day, 14th November 2023, the RAK Diabetes Challenge envisions over 5000 participants from all corners of the UAE. Contestants are competing across three categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate. A total of AED 20,000 worth of Cash Prizes awaits the winners in the Physical Category. The top three male and female participants will be bestowed with these prestigious awards: Winner (Male & Female): AED 5000, 2nd Prize (Male & Female): AED 3000, and 3rd Prize (Male & Female): AED 2000.

The Virtual Category winners, both male and female, will be rewarded with complimentary RAK Hospital Swiss Health Check vouchers and an array of exciting prizes, including lavish staycations in 5-star properties and coveted gym memberships. The Top 10 Male & Female participants will be richly rewarded for their efforts, while the triumphant Corporate Team will proudly claim the coveted champions trophy.

Diabetes is a global concern, with the MENA region facing alarming figures. According to the International Diabetes Federation 2021 data, there is an expected 87% surge in the diabetic population, projected to reach 136 million by 2045 from 73 million in 2021. Dr. Raza Siddiqui stressed the necessity of creating greater awareness and taking preventive measures to curb the complications of diabetes.

Highlighting the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, which affects 90% of patients, Dr. Siddiqui emphasized, "Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, but it’s also the type where lifestyle intervention can make a tangible difference, often leading to the reversal of the disease."

Over the next three months, RAK Hospital’s healthcare experts, trainers, and physicians will provide continuous guidance through weekly webinars, daily health tips, and informative sessions. This comprehensive support system aims to aid participants in adopting healthier lifestyles tailored to their individual needs.

The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 is an inspiring journey towards better health and well-being.

To be part of this transformative endeavor, interested candidates can register at https://www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com/