Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics brands in the world, today announced the inauguration of a new Design Hub in the iconic Dubai Design District (d3) – the first of its kind in the UAE.

Situated at Building 3 in d3 – a creative hotspot for leading interior designers, architects, developers and artisans – the new RAK Ceramics facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East. It serves as a prime showcase for premium surfaces and bathroom solutions, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the ideal means to transform their creative concepts into reality.

Visitors to the hub can immerse themselves in a curated collection of RAK Ceramics materials, fittings, and design elements, making the space not just a showcase, but a portal into a realm of avant-garde design possibilities. The location will have dedicated exhibition spaces for RAK Ceramics’ tiles and sanitaryware collections, the extensive range of KLUDI faucets, and the latest ELIE SAAB surfaces and bathroom collection.

This design hub serves as a significant destination where professionals can immerse in RAK Ceramics' innovative products and explore the limitless design possibilities. Visitors can discover signature creations by renowned designers such as ELIE SAAB, Giuseppe Maurizio Scutellà, Daniel Debiasi, Federico Sandri and Patrick Norguet, as well as Sahar Madanat who is the designer behind RAK Ceramics’ latest collection of bathroom fixtures, RAK-Remal. There will also be a special space for mega slabs that can be used for cladding, tiling, surfacing, or as unique decorative pieces.

The RAK Ceramics Design Hub will be an immersive environment designed to inspire creativity, with meeting spaces and interactive product installation areas.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said: "Dubai Design District, with its vibrant tapestry of creativity and innovation, was an obvious choice for our next Design Hub. Dubai itself is a testament to what vision and ambition can achieve, and in d3, we see a reflection of that spirit. With the RAK Ceramics Design Hub, we've built a space where professionals and end-users can come together, exchange ideas and immerse themselves in the boundless possibilities of our product offering."

Leonardo De Muro, VP of Marketing & Communications, RAK Ceramics, said: "Our new Design Hub in d3 is not only a reflection of our commitment to innovation but also a statement of our desire to engage directly with the design community. We recognise the importance of providing a space where ideas can flourish, where professionals can see our products come to life in real-world settings. This hub will be pivotal in fostering collaborations, understanding market needs, and showcasing the breadth and depth of what RAK Ceramics can offer to the design world."

In line with Dubai Design Week, the RAK Ceramics Design Hub is poised to host an exquisite celebration of design, creativity and innovation from 7th – 12th November 2023, featuring a live art performance by Studio Schubert. While the official inauguration of the RAK Ceramics Design Hub will take place on 9th November 2023, and to celebrate its launch, RAK Ceramics welcomes guests to take advantage of great networking opportunities with industry leaders and professionals.

For more information, visit https://www.rakceramics.com/.

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square metres of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 26 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

