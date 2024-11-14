This unique collaboration reflects Radisson RED’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace while empowering individuals with special needs to explore their potential within the dynamic hospitality industry.

Ijjas, joining from the Special Needs Foundation (SNF) Development Centre, is drawn to this internship opportunity at the hotel because of his genuine enjoyment of working with people and his desire to make a positive impact on those around him. His enthusiasm and proactive nature align perfectly with the dynamic environment of hotel operations, where he can interact with guests and build connections with staff. Eager to develop new skills, Ijjas is motivated by the constant learning opportunities the hotel industry offers. Furthermore, the recognition and appreciation he receives in these roles inspire him to excel and grow.

Throughout his internship, Ijjas actively engages in the Rooms Division while also gaining exposure to Engineering, Food & Beverage, and Kitchen operations. This hands-on experience not only provides him with practical skills but also allows him to immerse himself in the vibrant culture of Radisson RED Dubai. The hotel’s supportive team, and the LEADs are committed to fostering a welcoming environment that encourages Ijjas to grow, develop confidence, and build lasting connections with guests and colleagues.

“This internship highlights our dedication to creating a workplace where every individual, has the opportunity to make meaningful contributions and build essential skills within the hospitality industry. It also reflects RED’s overarching commitment to social responsibility and workforce inclusivity. By implementing tailored support systems, we aim to empower individuals with special needs, enabling them to excel and flourish in a professional environment” said Karthika Anil, Lead Coach aka HR Manager, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis

The internship program also includes a buddy system, ensuring Ijjas has a dedicated support partner to guide him through tasks, encourage his development, and help him strengthen key skills such as self-confidence and presentation.

Neeraja Anil, Lead Engineering at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis and The Regional Responsible Business Coordinator for Middle East & Africa mentioned: “One of our Responsible Business pillars is Think Community, by this we are to support our community as an RHG Hotel. Having Ijjas from SNF Development center for the internship at Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis is us extending our hands to this community thereby providing equal opportunities to everyone!”

MEDIA CONTACTS –

Tabasum Sayed Marketing Lead Creative

tabasum.sayed@radissonred.com

Anna Nikitina LEAD Marketing & Communications

anna.nikitina@radissonred.com

ABOUT RADISSON RED

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson RED on:

About Special Needs Future Development Center

The Special Needs Future Development Center, located in Dubai, is the only specialized training and learning center for young adults with special needs catering to individuals above the age of 14 years without an upper age limit. The center emphasizes collaborative efforts involving students, parents, therapists, teachers, learning support professionals, and the wider Dubai community, all working together to unlock the maximum potential of each student with determination.