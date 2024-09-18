Riyadh, KSA – Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), has announced it will deploy intelligent purchasing management solutions from global technology company SAP to modernize its procurement infrastructure and enhance the supplier experience.

As a leading player in the aviation industry working with suppliers across the region and globally, RAC needed an advanced procurement system to increase efficiencies and streamline its operations. SAP was selected for the project due to its aviation industry experience, particularly in the realm of procurement technology. The comprehensive range of solutions to be implemented includes SAP’s Ariba suite of programs.

SAP’s Ariba portfolio offers an end-to-end spend management system with integrated supplier information, lifecycle, performance, and risk management functions. Among the solutions deployed by the airports company, the SAP solutions will enhance procurement collaboration with suppliers through a fully digital integrated system, while the benefits of SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing Suite include enabling employees to manage contracts, suppliers and compliance globally and in multiple currencies.

Ariba solutions will be seamlessly integrated with existing systems, enabling RAC to synchronize its procurement operations across various departments, enhancing overall efficiency.

RAC’s CEO, Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah, commented, “King Khalid International Airport is a gateway to the region, and partners and suppliers expect consistently high standards across the board and an enhanced airport experience. To achieve this, RAC manages a vast network of suppliers and resources, and we needed a secure, scalable cutting-edge procurement solution capable of streamlining, automating and enhancing procurement processes, workflows and insights. With Ariba, both our employees and suppliers will benefit from an upgraded experience and time-saving benefits, as we continue to enhance our travel gateway for millions of passengers from around the globe.”

Fahd Nawwab, Vice President of SAP Saudi Arabia, commented, “Riyadh Airports Company and King Khalid International Airport are viewed as beacons of efficiency and connectivity for millions of passengers and partners. SAP Ariba solutions will help employees to collaborate with suppliers worldwide in multiple currencies and with real-time insights informing purchasing decisions and supplier selection. In line with the unique requirements of Riyadh Airports Company, Ariba solutions offer unparalleled customization and scalability to ensure a tailored experience that can evolve as the company's needs grow.”

