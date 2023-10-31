This advanced technology sets a new standard by offering a secure, transparent, and user-friendly solution, making it the most advanced platform for trading Iraqi companies listed on the Iraq Stock Exchange.

Rabee Securities (www.rs.iq) initially introduced the RS Trading App in May 2022, marking the first online trading app for the ISX. This pioneering application empowered local investors to open trading accounts, participate in the stock market, access market and company news, and review their portfolios. Alongside these technological advancements, Rabee Securities continues to increase awareness and knowledge about stock market investments for local investors.

Shwan Ibrahim Taha, the Chairman of Rabee Securities, expressed his enthusiasm about this exciting development, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce this updated application, which empowers investors to manage their trades seamlessly. The platform offers access to in-depth analysis, meticulously prepared research by our experienced team members, and real-time performance monitoring."

Mr. Taha also highlighted a strategic partnership to enhance investor convenience, noting, "We've joined forces with Zain Cash to provide investors with secure options for deposits, withdrawals, and asset liquidation. This partnership underscores our commitment to simplifying financial transactions for our clients."

Taha emphasized the positive momentum in Iraq's stock market and said that the stock market continues to gain traction among investors, particularly as Iraq continues to experience increased security and stability.

-Ends-