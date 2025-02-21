RSDI highlights cybersecurity and defence, maritime security, the future of autonomous weapons and groundbreaking innovations in defence technologies.

Rabdan Academy experts contribute to discussions on space weaponization and defence, artificial intelligence in defence and emerging maritime threats.

RSDI unveils its new and advanced global platform during IDEX 2025.

Abu Dhabi: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has successfully concluded its participation at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025. The week featured important engagements and the signing of strategic partnerships with renowned local and international organisations.

One of the key highlights of Rabdan Academy's participation was the signing of a collaboration agreement with INTERPOL, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in research, training, and the sharing of expertise. This agreement also marks Rabdan Academy's official membership in the prestigious INTERPOL Global Academy Network.

Furthermore, Rabdan Academy and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration and enhance the capabilities of both organisations. The MoU aims to pursue scientific and technical cooperation in the field of Quality Infrastructure, strengthen relations to promote the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, and develop security and safety in Abu Dhabi.

On the sidelines of the event, Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) unveiled its newly redesigned website, marking an innovative step aimed at enhancing its global presence and fostering new avenues for collaboration in research and innovation. With a rich repository of high-level content, the platform covers critical areas such as security assessments, defence strategies, emergency preparedness and crisis management, positioning itself as a global reference for policymakers, experts and researchers worldwide.

Throughout IDEX, Rabdan Academy demonstrated its expertise and leadership in defence and security through a series of impactful discussions and presentations at its dedicated booth. Rabdan Security and Defence Institute highlights included talks on cybersecurity and defence by Dr. Matthew Nicho, Associate Researcher & Associate Professor, and Dr. Nachaat Ali, Assistant Professor and Associate Researcher, moderated by Dr. Wan Zokhri Idris, Interim Manager of Rabdan Security and Defence Institute. Sessions on maritime security featured Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Wu Shang Su, Lead Researcher and Assistant Professor, moderated by Dr. Wan Zokhri Idris. Discussions on autonomous weapons included Dr. Nils Arne Norlander, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Olli Pekka Suorsa, moderated by Dr. Kristian Alexander, Senior Fellow and Lead Researcher. Dr. Alexander also moderated a session on defence technology innovations with Dr. Ashley Andrew Rossiter, Associate Professor and Lead Researcher, and Dr. Spyridon Plakoudas, Assistant Professor.

Additionally, Dr. Omer Saifudeen, Assistant Dean, presented on weaponizing space, whilst Dr. Wan Zokhri Idris and Dr. Jack Harding, Assistant Professor, spoke on space defence and AI in defence, at ‘IDEX Talks’ and ‘IDEX Future Labs’ respectively. Dr. Warren Chin, Programme Chair of Defence & Security, moderated a session on maritime threats at NAVDEX.

Rabdan Academy's participation at IDEX 2025 has not only showcased its pivotal role in the fields of safety, security, and defence but also underscored its commitment to fostering international collaborations and embracing digital innovations. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge research, and dynamic presentations, the Academy continues to set a high standard of excellence and leadership in these critical domains, further solidifying its reputation on the global stage.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

About RSDI:

Rabdan Security and Defence Institute (RSDI) is the UAE's first international think tank focused on defence and security, operating under Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

RSDI offers in-depth analysis, research, and strategic recommendations to policymakers on defence and security issues in the Middle East. It enhances understanding of the region's security dynamics and helps identify potential threats, opportunities and challenges.

RSDI’s research areas include, but are not limited to: Geopolitics, Energy Security, Human Security and Conflict Resolution, Military Capability Development, Defense Technology, Defense Industry and Innovation, Regional Security Cooperation, Civil-Military Relations, Terrorism and Extremism, Border Security and Immigration, Weapons Proliferation and Arms Control, Cybersecurity, Disaster Risk Assessment and Emergency Management and Response.