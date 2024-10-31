With the aim of enhancing the resilience and response of entities in the safety, security, and defence sectors

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, announced the signing of the second edition of the Centres of Excellence 2024 conference, which was organized by the Academy in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Agility & Resilience of 1st Responders” on 30-31 October 2024.

Rabdan Academy signed a cooperation agreement with Mutah University of Jordan, in the presence of His Excellency James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, and His Excellency Prof. Salama Saleh Suleiman Al-Naimat, President of Mutah University, along with a number of officials. The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the fields of research and development and exchanging experiences, technologies, and services, to train individuals and institutions according to the best international methods and approaches in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

The Academy also signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), represented by Her Excellency Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA. Under the agreement, the two parties are committed to enhancing cooperation in the field of exchanging training experiences and knowledge, and developing capacity building projects and professional development programmes, in addition to organizing scientific and practical seminars, conferences, training courses and joint workshops.

These agreements fall within the framework of the Academy’s strategy for enhancing cooperation and partnerships with governmental and academic institutions at the local and international levels and are consistent with its tireless endeavour to develop capabilities and skills in the fields of safety, security, and defence, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE to enhance national resilience and preparedness to face challenges, emergencies and global developments.

Capacity Building

His Excellency James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: ‘The signing of these agreements stems from Rabdan Academy’s keenness to expand the prospects of joint cooperation and building beneficial and constructive strategic partnerships, as well as exchanging knowledge and experiences with the most prominent experts and specialists from government and private sector institutions related to safety, security, defence and crisis management affairs at the local and global levels.’

‘These agreements contribute to supporting the Academy’s efforts to develop a system of innovative solutions, and provide advanced educational and training programs that meet the needs of the present and prepare for the future, and help build the capabilities of first responders to confront emergency challenges, and coordinate and enhance learning outcomes in the UAE in the safety, security, defence emergency preparedness and crisis management, leading to building a more resilient nation,’ Morse added.

New horizons

Prof. Salama Saleh Suleiman Al-Naimat, President of Mutah University, said: ‘The signing of the agreement between Mutah University and Rabdan Academy represents an important step in strengthening academic and research cooperation between the two institutions, and reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the Jordanian and Emirati peoples and the leaderships of the two brotherly countries. Through this agreement, we seek to exchange scientific and research experiences and knowledge, and open new prospects for our students and faculty members.’

Al-Naimat stressed that the partnership with Rabdan Academy will contribute to the development of academic programs and joint research projects and provide opportunities for the exchange of students and faculty members, which enhances the role of the two institutions in serving the local and international community.

“We at Mutah University are excited to begin this beneficial cooperation that reflects our commitment to providing high-quality education and contributing to building a bright future for our coming generations, valuing the good research and scientific reputation of Rabdan Academy and its great role as a leading educational institution in the Arab world,” He added.

Al-Naimat pointed out that Mutah University is distinguished among its fellow Jordanian universities by having two wings: military and civil, which enhances its capabilities in providing specialized and diverse educational programs.

Her Excellency Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the ADAFSA, confirmed that the agreement represents an important step in the ADAFSA’s journey towards enhancing research cooperation with leading research institutions and developing scientific staff in the agriculture and food safety sector, as part of its efforts to invest in scientific research, which is a fundamental pillar for achieving food security and sustainable agricultural development.

Her Excellency indicated that cooperation with the Academy reflects the ADAFSA’s commitment to encouraging research and innovation in its fields of work, and its keenness to benefit from the Academy’s expertise in conducting research and building the capabilities of national staff in the field of agriculture through training and professional development, as well as exchanging information and scientific publications of common interest. She expressed her happiness at signing this agreement, which comes within the framework of the ADAFSA’s keenness to rely on scientific research to overcome the challenges facing the agriculture and food safety sector.

Rabdan Academy is committed to enhancing strategic cooperation with the most prominent institutions and entities at the international and regional levels in relevant fields, with the aim of developing national talents and raising their capabilities, as well as ensuring the achievement of the highest levels of readiness and preparedness to face future challenges in accordance with the highest international standards.

