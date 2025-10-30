Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Mall – Muharraq has announced the opening of the newest store for the international fashion brand, bolstering its position as a key destination for leading local and global fashion brands.

Founded in 2012 under the renowned Apparel Group, R&B quickly became one of the fastest-growing names in fashion. With numerous stores across the Middle East, Africa, and India, the brand offers a diverse collection of high-quality, contemporary clothing for men, women, and children, as well as footwear, accessories, cosmetics, and more.

Seef Properties Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Duaij Al Romaihi, said: “Seef Mall – Muharraq further strengthens its status as a preferred destination for top brands, thanks to its strategic location, modern facilities, and exceptional services. The addition of R&B enriches our retail mix and reaffirms our promise to offer visitors an exceptional shopping experience.”

Since its opening in 2015, Seef Mall – Muharraq has become one of the Kingdom of Bahrain's premier family destinations. Its unique location overlooking the waterfront and the historic Arad Fort, combined with its modern design, provides a comprehensive and distinctive shopping and entertainment experience.