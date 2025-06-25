Dubai-UAE: Quill Communications, the integrated marketing and communications agency with a presence across the UAE, KSA, and Lebanon, has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in the UAE for 2025. This prestigious certification comes as a result of an in-depth evaluation that included anonymous employee surveys and a comprehensive assessment of the agency’s workplace practices, culture, and people development strategies.

While Quill Communications is touted for delivering bold ideas and strategic storytelling across dynamic markets, its defining strength is its people culture—rooted in empathy, inclusion, and empowerment. The agency’s approach to building a strong internal community includes regular team-building retreats, celebration of cultural moments, and structured coaching to support both personal and professional growth.

Maan Bou Dargham, CEO, Quill Communications, said: “We’ve always believed that Quill is more than just an agency. It’s a culture, a family, and a collective of people who care. This recognition is a testament to the environment we’ve built together, through trust, openness, and ambition. It confirms that when you create space for people to be themselves, they’re empowered to do their best work.”

Lilian Al Kadi, HR Director, Quill MENA, added: “The certification process gave us a valuable opportunity to reflect, listen, and grow. We see culture not as a benefit but as a business imperative. Embedding people-first thinking into our strategy has allowed us to create an environment where creativity flourishes and individuals are supported in their journey. This recognition strengthens our belief that investing in our people is the most important investment we can make.”

As Quill celebrates this milestone, it does so with its eyes on the future—committed to creating a modern workplace where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to do their best work every day.

About Quill Communications

Quill Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency known for its regional expertise and innovative approaches, with offices in the UAE, KSA, and Lebanon. With a strong belief that “ordinary” is not an option, Quill specialises in transforming businesses across various sectors through strategies that engage audiences at every touchpoint. With expertise in social media management, digital marketing, public relations, event and experience management, strategic counsel, production and creative studio as well as brand and consumer research, Quill delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful results for high-profile clients across GCC.