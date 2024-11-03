Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) was recently honored during the ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition held in Atlanta, USA, receiving a prestigious award and accreditation acknowledging its commitment to customer experience excellence.

During a gala dinner, QAIA was officially recognized as ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for airports serving five to 15 million passengers, a distinguished title it had earned earlier this year. This award was presented to Airport International Group representatives Diala Haobsha, Customer Knowledge and Satisfaction Section Head, and Amjad Al Majdoubeh, Government Entities Relations and Administration Director, based on the ACI World 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey. This honor marks the second consecutive year and the eighth time in QAIA’s history that it has received this distinction.

Additionally, QAIA was acknowledged for renewing Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation in January 2024. This recognition underscores the airport’s ongoing dedication to delivering a premium customer experience while maintaining high service standards.

The ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition, the premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience, brought together over 600 senior airport and business executives and customer experience professionals from more than 65 countries. Attendees engaged in enriching discussions and shared valuable insights under the theme ‘The Airport and Beyond: All for the Travel Journey’.

“To be honored once again with these illustrious recognitions is a true testament to our unwavering dedication to elevating the customer experience at QAIA. These achievements reflect the tireless efforts of our teams, partners and stakeholders, alongside our close partnership with the Government of Jordan, represented by the Ministry of Transport, whose collective commitment has positioned QAIA as a trusted and preferred airport for passengers worldwide,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

He added, “As we continue to innovate and refine every touchpoint of the airport journey per our strategic goals for 2023-2025, these accolades inspire us to push further, setting new standards in excellence that not only meet but exceed the expectations of the community we serve. Our goal remains clear - to create a welcoming, seamless and world-class experience that feels like home and upholds QAIA’s status as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

The ASQ program continues to set the standard for benchmarking and enhancing airport customer experience. Last year, over half of the world’s travelers passed through an ASQ airport. Nearly 600,000 surveys covering more than 30 key performance indicators offered a comprehensive view of the current and future potential of air travel.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

