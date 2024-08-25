Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), has announced a new call for innovation addressing current unmet challenges in Digital Multi-Channels through Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbots. Interested startups, Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporates are invited to submit their proposals for innovative solutions that can provide a seamless consumer experience across multiple digital platforms. Submissions are due by September 10, 2024.

Nada Al Olaqi, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, commented on this initiative, stating: “We are excited to launch this innovation project that leverages the power of Generative AI to enhance consumer interactions, making them more efficient, intuitive, and satisfying. This initiative also contributes to building a dynamic innovation ecosystem by creating new opportunities in the tech sector, connecting innovators with opportunity owners, and fostering a culture of innovation. Our collaboration with CRA is a strategic move to integrate cutting-edge solutions into our digital infrastructure, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience in Qatar.”

"The Communications Regulatory Authority is committed to leveraging the power of Generative AI to significantly enhance consumers’ experiences, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritizes improving residents' quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards.”, said Amel Salem Al-Hanawi, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA. She added: “We aim to provide seamless, real-time interactions and personalized services to the consumers. This initiative is an important step towards fostering a digitally advanced society, ensuring efficient and effective communication, and maintaining Qatar's leadership in the global digital landscape."

CRA has successfully transformed its consumer protection processes into a comprehensive digital system, integrating all stakeholders and public channels through a central CRM system. Through this opportunity, CRA seeks innovative technologies to create Generative AI chatbot that are both informative and transactional. The chatbots should intuitively detect consumer complaints and inquiries, providing high accuracy in handling and analysing information in real-time. Proposed solutions are required to authenticate users through the National Authentication Services (NAS) before releasing updates or processing transactions, in addition to aligning with CRA’s Applicable Regulatory Frameworks.

The Qatar Open Innovation program serves as the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers, to co-create technological solutions that address the nation’s most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas of energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology. As outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, the program identifies opportunities and challenges in areas where research and innovation can make impactful contributions to developing innovative solutions.

With more than 50 Open Innovation Calls, launched in partnership with more than 20 local partners across key sectors, including Aspetar, Matar, GWC, Aspire, Baladna, Sidra, Ooredoo, Es'hailSat, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, Qatar Insurance Company, the Ministry of Labor, the National Museum of Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Airways, MADA, and Qatar National Library, the QOI program has garnered the interest and participation of innovators from Qatar and other countries around the world.

To learn more about the challenges Qatar Open Innovation tackled and submit your proposals, visit the QRDI Portal.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto "locally empowered, globally connected". Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council's commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

