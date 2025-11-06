Building global partnerships that strengthen the nation’s innovation and research ecosystem and reinforce Qatar’s position as a leading hub for innovation.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has led a successful high-level visit to Sweden and Denmark, which included a stop at Medicon Village, the largest life science park in Scandinavia.

The visit, brought together leading Qatari institutions driving the nation’s health and life sciences agenda, including QRDI Council, Sidra Medicine, Qatar Precision Health Institute, Qatar University, Qatar Investment Authority, the Ministry of Public Health, the National Planning Council, Invest Qatar, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University. The delegation’s program also featured meetings with Volvo Ventures and the Karolinska Institute, as well as a roundtable with 20 Swedish innovative companies in the healthcare sector to explore potential areas of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The delegation explored opportunities for collaboration across academia, research, and industry, with a particular focus on precision medicine, biotechnology, digital health, and medtech. During their visit to Medicon Village, the delegation learned about the vibrant Medicon Valley ecosystem and engaged in discussions with LU Innovation, the innovation and technology transfer office of Lund University, as well as key players in Sweden’s digital health and medical technology sectors.

These meetings provided valuable insights into how close collaboration between academia, healthcare, and industry drives innovation, accelerates commercialization, and delivers tangible benefits to patients and society.

Through such strategic missions, QRDI Council continues to advance its vision of building a thriving RDI ecosystem that supports Qatar’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy while encouraging global partnerships that accelerate scientific discovery and economic diversification.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

