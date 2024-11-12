Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announces the launch of the BioMed community as part of its initiative, RDI communities. The first gathering took place at Alwadi Hotel Doha - MGallery on the 12 November 2024, marking a new chapter for the biomed sector in Qatar.

Ms. Nejoud M. Al-Jehani, Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation at QRDI Council said: “Launching the BioMed Community, marks a significant step forward for Qatar’s biomedical research landscape. By fostering collaboration among key players in the industry, we are creating a powerful network that will not only drive innovative research but also address critical health challenges facing both Qatar and the global community. This community will be an important force in advancing Qatar’s RDI sector and will shape the future of biomedical research and innovation, contributing to the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Under the slogan Connecting Minds & Shaping the Future of BioMed in Qatar, the BioMed Community is designed to bring together academic researchers, healthcare practitioners, industry representatives, policymakers, and international experts in the biomedical sector and encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation to address the most pressing health and biomedical challenges facing Qatar and the broader global community.

Starting with a welcome speech by Ms. Nejoud M. Al-Jehani, and a keynote by Dr. Hilal Lashuel, RDI Advisor to the Chairperson at Qatar Foundation, the agenda included inspiring sessions by valuable speakers including, Shk. Mohamed Hamad Al-Thani, Director of the Public Health Department, Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Ms. Asiya Ismail Odugleh-Kolev, Integrated Health Services (IHS), World Health Organization (WHO), and Dr. Rana Lonnen, Healthcare Venture Capital, in addition to Dr. Sara Abdulla, Research Program Expert at QRDI Council, and Dr. Omar F. Boukhris, Research Program Director, from QRDI Council.

Community participants will have the opportunity to unlock numerous benefits aimed at strengthening Qatar's biomedical sector. Among these privileges are access to research funding options, including QRDI Council grants and additional funding sources. Participants will also be offered opportunities to collaborate with renowned researchers and innovators, industry leaders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers on innovative projects and clinical trials. Not only will they be able to influence and shape future healthcare policies, but they will also have the opportunity to expand and nurture their knowledge through various training opportunities. Therefore, involvement in the community will significantly contribute to the progress of biomedical research in Qatar.

The launch of the Qatar BioMed Community underscores Qatar’s commitment to establishing a world-class biomedical ecosystem that prioritizes research and innovation for the benefit of society, paving the way for a healthier, more connected future, aligning with Qatar’s national vision for sustainable development and global healthcare leadership.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

Stay Connected: Engage with the QRDI Council on various social media channels to stay updated on the Council’s latest activities and achievements.